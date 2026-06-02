Taylor Swift Will Return to Country Roots on New Song ‘I Knew It, I Knew You’ for ‘Toy Story 5’

“I’ve constantly imagined getting to compose for these characters who I’ve loved given that I was a 5 years of age kid seeing the very first Toy Story film,” Swift states

The approaching experiences of Woody, Jessie, and Buzz Lightyear simply got more interesting with a recently exposed plot twist: Taylor Swift has actually taped a brand-new tune forToy Story 5called, “I Knew It, I Knew You.”

The pop star revealed the track on her site today, exposing 3 unique CD songs including various variations of the tune (routine, piano, and acoustic). The track is set to show up June 5. (If the tune’s title appears familiar, Gracie Abrams has actually a track called, “I Knew It, I Know You.”)

“I’ve constantly imagined getting to compose for these characters who I’ve loved considering that I was a 5 years of age kid viewing the very firstToy Storyfilm,” Swift composed on Instagram. “I fell quickly in love withToy Story 5when I was fortunate sufficient to see it in its early phases, and I composed this tune as quickly as I got home from the screening. In some cases you feel in one’s bones, best?”

Swift co-wrote and produced “I Knew It, I Knew You”with her regular partner Jack Antonoff(marking their very first interact considering that 2024’sThe Tortured Poets Department. Per a news release, the track was influenced by Jessie, the cowgirl toy voiced by Joan Cusack, and will discover Swift going back to her nation roots.

“It’s amazing simply how significant it’s been having Taylor compose and perform this tune,”Toy Story 5director Andrew Stanton stated in a declaration. “Her connection to Jessie and the instant method she comprehended what the character was going through was indisputable. The tune is so deeply linked toToy StoryMuch so that on very first listen, it immediately felt like it had actually constantly belonged there, like a long-lost household member. It was kismet.”

The vocalist verified thatToy Storynews including her was coming through a countdown clock on her site that included Jessie riding on a horse and dancing around. At 2 p.m. ET on Monday, June 1, the news showed up.

The news was not entirely unexpected. Tips of Swift’s involvement have actually been distributing in the days leading up to Swift’s main statement. It began on April 30, when Swift’s main site housed a countdown (which then was erased), that appeared to boast aToy Story-styled background. The timer seemed counting down 48 hours before it would exposesomethingjust to vanish a couple of minutes later on.

Swifties hypothesized thatToy Story 5may include a tune from Swift on the movie’s soundtrack, some believed it may even be the closing credits track. Others hypothesized that Swift would voice a character in the movie. At the time, the movie studio and Swift remained mum about the reports. Then, on May 27,Toy Story 5directors Andrew Stanton and McKenna “Kenna” Harris and manufacturer Lindsey Collins deflected the reports in an interview, with Stanton stating it would be a “freaking honor” and Collins stating “It would be quite incredible” with a focus on “would.” Stanton flat-out rejected that a Swift tune would liquidate the movie. “The unfortunate fact is we viewed the motion picture being blended recently and the tune on completion was not Taylor Swift,” he stated.

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Some strange signboards popped up on Friday, May 29. They included aToy Storyand relatively Swift-themed yellow “TS” in the center of a blue background with white clouds– 13 to be specific, which is Swift’s fortunate number and her birthday is the 13th of December. These obvious Easter eggs, which naturally likewise consisted of both the motion picture and Swift’s initials, provided the reports more credence. By Saturday, May 30, Pixar shared the signboard in concern, just this one included a dancing Jessie, though no tune was used. “She’s making those go up as she goes!,” checks out the caption.

From Wanderer United States.