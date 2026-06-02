Ritviz Announces Kurta Saree Dance Party Shows in Australia in July

The artist will take his most current program on the roadway throughout the world, with dates in Europe, Asia, North America and India to be revealed

Pune-bred singer-producer Ritviz is developing to his upcoming album Kurta Saree — now slated to launch in 2027– with programs in Australia in July.

The “Liggi” hitmaker launched the very first single”DHA”in September 2025 and has actually considering that been outlining a live music experience he can handle the roadway. To that end, the Kurta Saree Dance Party (KSDP)– referred to as a “multi-sensory cultural experience”– will establish at Liberty Hall in Sydney on July 24, 2026 and at 170 Russell in Melbourne on July 26, 2026.

With its opening night in London previously this year on Jan. 29, 2026, it’s the very first of more worldwide programs Ritviz has actually prepared, with Kurta Saree Dance Party slated to take a trip to Europe, Asia, North America and India in the coming months. Dates will be revealed quickly.

Ritviz states in a declaration, “Kurta Saree has to do with commemorating modern-day Indian identity. It’s about taking the important things we matured with– our music, our clothing, our language, our energy– and providing them in a manner that feels modern-day, international and amazing. KSDP is the live extension of that world.”

The Kurta Saree Dance Parties will consist of experiences around music, style, style, food, fond memories and “modern youth identity” for international audiences, according to a news release. “The experience welcomes audiences to commemorate modern-day South Asian culture through immersive decoration, curated line ups, community-driven areas and a noticeably Indian visual language,” the release includes.