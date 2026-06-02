Ariana Grande Haunts Justin Long in ‘Hate That I Made You Love Me’ Video

The darkly comical Christian Breslauer clip discovers the apparently dead-and-buried vocalist all over Long goes

They state you can’t eliminate an advantage, which is absolutely the case in Ariana Grande’s brand-new video for”Hate That I Made You Love Me,”which co-stars Justin Long.

The Christian Breslauer-directed clip opens on Long’s character filling in a tomb, seemingly burying Grande’s character. As he drives away from the criminal offense scene, she reveals up in the back of his vehicle and then in front of it, triggering him to drift off the roadway. Grande teases him through the intense crash, singing, “Yeah, I, I, I dislike that I made you like me,” as the vehicle bursts into flames. “Sorry if I made me your type.”

While Long ignores that mishap, Grande continues to haunt him. While tossing old keepsakes into a fireplace, Long captures on fire in a wild slapstick series. He in some way makes it out of that mishap alive– albeit a little crispy– and stumbles into a restaurant where every client appears like Grande. After being driven completely mad, Long go back to the scene of the criminal activity, comes down into the pit he dug, searches for, and sees Grande standing over him with a shovel.

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Grande launched”Hate That I Made You Love Me”last Friday, marking the very first offering from her next album,PetalThe tune was produced by Grande’s long time partner Ilya, together with very manufacturer Max Martin.

Little else is learnt aboutPetalwhich is set to be launched on July 31. Grande co-wrote and executive produced the album with Ilya, and she formerly explained the record as “a little feral” in an Instagram post. “It’s absolutely from a location where I have actually been possibly too shy or respectful to use in the past. This type of simply seems like, fuck it,” she included.

Prior to launchingPetalGrande will start herEverlasting Sunshinetrip. The run is set to start June 6 in Oakland and cover Aug. 5 in Chicago.

From Wanderer United States.