Samsung Galaxy A34, A25, A16 4G, M35, and A06 are also receiving One UI 8.5 stable update

The Samsung Galaxy A16 5G received the One UI 8.5 stable update last week, which is now available for the Galaxy A16 4G as well. It’s currently rolling out in South Korea with firmware version A165NKSU7DZE7.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G

These are the best offers from our affiliate partners. We may get a commission from qualifying sales. 128GB 4GB RAM € 169.00 £ 99.00 128GB 6GB RAM $ 129.95 Show all prices

Samsung Galaxy A16

These are the best offers from our affiliate partners. We may get a commission from qualifying sales. 128GB 4GB RAM € 114.71 £ 96.75 256GB 6GB RAM $ 139.00 Show all prices

Additionally, Samsung has released the stable One UI 8.5 update for the Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A25 as well in South Korea with firmware versions A346NKSUEFZE6 and A256NKSU9EZE8, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy A16 4G

The Samsung Galaxy M35 and Galaxy A06 5G are also receiving the One UI 8.5 stable update, but in India. The update for the M35 has firmware version M356BXXU8DZE3, while the update for the A06 5G has firmware version A066BXXU6CZE6.

Samsung Galaxy A34

These are the best offers from our affiliate partners. We may get a commission from qualifying sales. 128GB 6GB RAM € 176.96 £ 138.99 256GB 8GB RAM € 272.24 £ 189.99 Show all prices

Samsung Galaxy A25

These are the best offers from our affiliate partners. We may get a commission from qualifying sales. 128GB 6GB RAM € 236.89 £ 139.00 256GB 8GB RAM € 254.99 Show all prices

If you own any of the phones mentioned above and haven’t received the stable One UI 8.5 update yet, you can check for it manually by navigating to your phone’s Settings > Software update menu.

Samsung Galaxy M35

These are the best offers from our affiliate partners. We may get a commission from qualifying sales. 128GB 6GB RAM € 198.00 Show all prices

Samsung Galaxy A06 5G