Global vivo Y500 is coming in three versions

Back in September of last year, vivo launched the Y500 in China. Now, the company is readying not one, not two, but three global models that will seemingly all be called Y500 too. These have the model numbers V2627, V2634, and V2635, according to the Bluetooth SIG, which just certified all of them.

Unfortunately, all that this certification process reveals is that all three models do have Bluetooth support, which isn’t a surprise whatsoever. Why there are three different handsets, with three different model numbers, all called Y500, though – that’s a mystery that will have to live on, for now at least.

The Bluetooth SIG has also given the nod to the vivo V70 Lite 4G, a device that was already certified by the FCC in early May. It looks like it will be joining the ever-expanding V70 family real soon. The V70 Lite 4G has an 8,000 or 8,100 mAh battery, and will be offered with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Via