Charli XCX Sets New Album ‘Music, Fashion, Film’ for July 24 Release

The album cover includes a picture of Martin Scorsese, Marc Jacobs, and the Velvet Underground’s John Cale

” I never ever stated I was making a rock album, “Charli XCX published on Instagram in May, prior to launching her single”Rock Music. “On July 24, we’ll learn simply what sort of album she really made.

The cover ofMusic, Fashion, Filmfunctions a brand-new image of 3 giants in each of those fields: the Velvet Underground’s John Cale (who dealt with Charli on the Wuthering Heights track “House”), designer Marc Jacobs, and Martin Scorsese. Aidan Zamiri, who likewise shot the “Rock Music” video, took the image.

A complete track list hasn’t been revealed, however her album will consist of the 2 tunes she’s launched up until now: “Rock Music” and “SS26,” both of that include popular guitar. “I believe the dancefloor is dead, so now we’re making rock music,” she sings on the previous tune. She’s recommended that lyric should not be taken actually, composing on Instagram, “I’m not gon na describe where I was coming from with ‘Rock Music,’ however all i understand is that things can be amusing, earnest, genuine, and cheerful all at the very same time and that’s what i feel about a lot of the things i make.”

The album takes its title from a lyric in the wry, wistful “SS26”: “When the world is gon na end, no expect any of it,” she sings. “Yeah, we’re strolling on a runway that goes directly to hell/ Nothing’s gon na conserve us, not music, style, or movie.”

In April, Charli informed Vogue that she was altering her noise. “If I ‘d made another album that felt more dance-leaning, it would have felt truly hard, actually unfortunate,” she stated, “however what’s fascinating for me is to flex the possibilities of what my point of view on that might be.” Manufacturer A.G. Cook informed Vogue that the sonic shift was deeply felt. “It’s not simply this flex of, ‘Oh, I did this other album,'” he stated. “She’s actually reacting to a sensation that a great deal of individuals have in 2026 of there being a lot, practically excessive.”

In February, Charli launchedWuthering Heightsher soundtrack to Emerald Fennell’s movie adjustment. She’s been hectic with a brand-new profession in acting, with 3 releases currently this year: the A24 mockumentaryThe Momentwhich she developed, produced, and stars in as a fictionalized variation of herself; the scary remakeFaces of Death; and the funnyErupcjain She likewise co-stars in the sensual thrillerI Want Your Sexwhich opens July 31, a week after the album drops.

From Wanderer United States.