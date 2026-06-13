Hong Kong – Home Affairs Department alerts public to attempted impersonations of Care Teams

Home Affairs Department alerts public to attempted impersonations of Care Teams *******************************************************************************



A spokesman for the Home Affairs Department (HAD) today (June 12) alerted members of the public to beware of attempted impersonations of District Services and Community Care Teams (Care Teams) for fraudulent purposes.



The HAD has recently been informed by an individual sub-district Care Team that some residents had reported receiving unidentified calls. The caller impersonating a Care Team member attempted to convince receivers to join a tour at a fee.



The spokesman reminded members of the public that they should remain vigilant when any unidentified calls or messages are received. If in doubt about the identity of the callers or visitors, please call 182 111 to verify the identity of Care Team members and volunteers, and obtain the Care Teams’ contact information. In case of suspicious circumstances, please call the 24-hour Anti-Scam Helpline 18222.

Members and volunteers of Care Teams will wear Care Team uniforms and display Care Team member or volunteer Certificates of Identity for identification when providing caring services. Members of the public may visit the dedicated webpage on members of Sub-district Care Teams (www.had.gov.hk/en/public_services/district_services_community_care_teams/subdistrictcareteams.htm) for the information of Care Team members and the contact information of their operating organisations.