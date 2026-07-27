Hong Kong – Labour Department extremely worried about deadly work mishap that took place in Chek Lap Kok today

Labour Department extremely worried about deadly work mishap that occurred in Chek Lap Kok today ******************************************************************************************

The Labour Department (LD) is extremely worried about a deadly work mishap that occurred at an airplane garage in Chek Lap Kok today (July 27), where a male employee fell from the working platform of a fuselage dock while fixing an airplane hull in the garage. He was accredited dead later on in health center. The LD is distressed by death of the employee and reveals its inmost compassion to his household.

The LD’s representative stated, “We commenced an immediate on-site investigation as soon as we were notified of the accident and issued a suspension notice to the employer concerned, suspending the use of the fuselage dock concerned for aircraft maintenance work at the hangar. The employer cannot resume the work process until the LD is satisfied that suitable measures to abate the relevant risks have been taken.”

The spokesperson included, “We will complete the investigation as soon as possible to identify the cause of the accident, ascertain the liability of the duty holders and recommend improvement measures. We will take actions pursuant to the law if there is any violation of the work safety legislation.”

To avoid employees from falling from height, the LD advises companies to take appropriate preventive procedures, consisting of supplying employees with appropriate working platforms, which must be safely fenced by guardrails at a height of not less than 900 mm or otherwise appropriately secured, so regarding secure employees’ security while operating at height.

The basic responsibility arrangements of the Occupational Safety and Health Ordinance need companies to supply safe workplace, plant and systems of work for their workers. Those who contravene the pertinent arrangements are responsible to an optimum fine of $10 million and jail time for 2 years.

In regard to today’s mishap, the LD will release a Work Safety Alert through its mobile application “OSH 2.0″site and e-mail, providing a short account of the mishap worried to task holders, employees’ unions, expert bodies of security specialists and others, and advising the market of the value of following security preventive procedures to avoid a reoccurrence of comparable mishaps.

The LD will likewise advise the company worried of the liability for staff members’ settlement under the Employees’ Compensation Ordinance, help relative of the deceased to declare staff members’ payment and carefully act on the case. For those with monetary problems, the LD will help them to get proper emergency situation funds. Topic to the requirements and desires of member of the family of the departed, the LD will likewise communicate with the Social Welfare Department for monetary or other support.

For the sake of protecting the security and health of staff members at work, the LD interest companies to supply plant and systems of work that are safe and without dangers to health. Staff members ought to likewise co-operate with their companies, embrace all precaution and utilize individual protective devices supplied correctly to prevent threatening their own work security which of other employees.