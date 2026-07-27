Abhay Bhutada Foundation Awards Rs 21 Lakh in Scholarships to 300 Students

India, July 25 —

Pune, July 24, 2026: The Abhay Bhutada Foundation has contributed Rs 21 lakh towards the ‘Deva Bhau School Scholarship’ programme. Under it, 300 school students from financially weaker households in Pune received scholarship assistance. The scholarships were handed over at a ceremony on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, organised jointly with Hindu Garjana Pratishthan.

The programme identified deserving students through Hindu Garjana Pratishthan’s network of schools and community workers, who had seen these children excel academically while their families struggled to keep them in school.

Maharashtra’s Higher and Technical Education Minister, Shri Chandrakant Patil, personally handed over the scholarships to the students. The ceremony was graced by Shri Dheeraj Ghate, President of Hindu Garjana Pratishthan, BJP Pune City President and Corporator, and Shri Umesh Shelke, President of the Labour Union, along with Smt. Smita Vaste, Shri Amar Aawale, Smt. Manisha Ghate, Smt. Priyanka Shendge, and office bearers and volunteers of Hindu Garjana Pratishthan.

Speaking on the initiative, CA Abhay Bhutada, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, and Chairman of Abhay Bhutada Foundation and TAB Global Ventures, said,

“Behind every child’s education is a family striving to keep their dreams alive. This scholarship of Rs 21 lakh for 300 students is our small token of support to ease that journey and to show that society stands with them. Education is every child’s equal right and should never be a privilege reserved for a few. Supporting these students is a collective responsibility, and we are glad to be part of an initiative that does exactly that.”

The Abhay Bhutada Foundation works across education, healthcare, sports, cultural preservation and relief efforts. In education, it has supported hands-on STEM learning kits in rural and under-resourced schools along with scholarships for students in higher education. Beyond the classroom, it has backed sports tournaments that bring more players into the game and initiatives such as Shivsrushti in Pune that make cultural and historical learning accessible to more families. During floods in the state, the Foundation contributed Rs.5 crore to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support families in need.

About Abhay Bhutada Foundation

Founded in 2023, the Abhay Bhutada Foundation is dedicated to the upliftment, education, and growth of underprivileged sections of society. With a focus on long-term impact rather than short-term aid, the Foundation ensures that every project is designed for sustainability and measurable results. Fully funded by CA Abhay Bhutada without external fundraising, the Foundation supports initiatives in education, sports, and cultural preservation. Over a short span, its efforts have impacted lakhs of lives across Maharashtra, creating meaningful and lasting change.