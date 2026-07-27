Japan – Chunghwa Telecom, Fujitsu and 1Finity to speed up All-Photonics Network implementation and advance quantum innovations in Taiwan through tactical collaboration

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd, Fujitsu Limited and 1Finity Inc., a Fujitsu business and leading service provider of worldwide network services today revealed a two-year tactical collaboration. This cooperation intends to additional broaden the application of All-Photonics Network (APN) [1] and collectively check out future applications of quantum innovations in Taiwan.

Chunghwa Telecom and Fujitsu have actually been performing APN confirmation in Taiwan under a tactical collaboration from 2024 till 2026. This effort included joint research studies for the building of an APN based upon the IOWN ® idea, leveraging Fujitsu’s competence and innovations cultivated through its efforts with domestic telecoms providers. The finalizing of this Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) intends to additional deepen this partnership, structure upon the accomplishments of their previous efforts.

Introduction of the MOU and future strategies

Through this MOU, Chunghwa Telecom, Fujitsu and 1Finity will even more advance their existing APN efforts and accelerate their cooperation to quickly broaden next-generation interaction facilities in Taiwan. The 3 business will promote technical confirmation connected to APN using Chunghwa Telecom’s submarine cable television systems and technical confirmation for understanding dispersed information centers utilizing APN. These efforts intend to attend to difficulties such as the fast boost in network power intake and information traffic. The collaboration will check out brand-new partnerships for leveraging quantum innovations, consisting of the applicability of security requires for network control in dispersed information.

Hey-Chyi Young, SEVP & & CTO, Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd., remarks:

“As Taiwan’s leading telecommunications company, Chunghwa Telecom is pleased to partner with Fujitsu and 1Finity and develop APN to provide smarter, greener and more resilient optical communication infrastructure with deterministic network performance and quantum-safe networking for diverse innovative applications in the AI era, which promote early access of the convenience brought by information and communication services for the society and people in Taiwan.”

Vivek Mahajan, Corporate Executive Officer, CTO, in charge of System Platform, Fujitsu Limited, remarks:

“We are delighted to sign this MOU with Chunghwa Telecom, aiming for broader collaboration. We are grateful for this opportunity to expand APN in Taiwan and to embark on new cooperation in the field of quantum technology. Fujitsu and Chunghwa Telecom have built a strong partnership in the APN domain over the past few years, and with the addition of 1Finity, established last year, we are confident that our efforts to enhance optical networks in Taiwan will accelerate even further.”

Masaaki Moribayashi, CEO, 1Finity Inc., remarks:

“Through this collaboration, 1Finity will contribute to the expansion of next-generation communication infrastructure in Taiwan, leveraging our extensive experience and global achievements in optical transmission. We will promote the construction and expansion of high-capacity, low-latency, and low-power-consumption optical networks connecting distributed data centers. Furthermore, we will continue to advance essential communications infrastructure in Taiwan through these breakthrough technologies.”

[1] All-Photonics Network (APN) innovation:An innovation that makes it possible for interaction utilizing just optical signals without transforming them into electrical signals, providing benefits such as considerably greater capability transmission, lower power usage, and lower latency compared to traditional interaction innovations.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom is Taiwan’s biggest incorporated telecoms services business that offers fixed-line, mobile, broadband, and web services. The Company likewise supplies details and interaction innovation services to business clients with its huge information, details security, cloud computing and IDC abilities, and is broadening its organization into ingenious innovation services such as IoT, AI, and so on. Chunghwa Telecom has actually been actively and constantly executing ecological, social and governance (ESG) initiatives with the objective to attain sustainability and has actually won many global and domestic awards and acknowledgments for its ESG dedications and finest practices. For more details, please visit our site at cht.com.tw.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu’s function is to make the world more sustainable by constructing rely on society through development. As the digital change partner of option for clients around the world, our 100,000 staff members work to solve a few of the best difficulties dealing with humankind. Our series of services and services make use of 5 essential innovations: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we unite to provide sustainability improvement. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported combined profits of 3.5 trillion yen (US$ 23 billion) for the ended March 31, 2026 and stays the leading digital services business in Japan by market share. Learn more: global.fujitsu

About 1Finity

1Finity, a Fujitsu business, is a worldwide service provider of interactions networks for our linked world. We distinctively integrate technological management and competence in open optical and cordless networking, network automation, and used AI/ML to develop, construct, run, and keep important digital interactions network facilities. Working together carefully with environment partners, we provide transformative results for provider and network operators, and allow them to lower TCO, enhance network efficiency, and boost energy performance. To learn more, go to 1Finity. com

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