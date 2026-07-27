Samsung Galaxy S25 series might get One UI 9 beta quickly

Samsung is internally checking Android 17-based One UI 9 for a number of Galaxy gadgets, consisting of the Galaxy S25 series; nevertheless, the Korean business has actually launched One UI 9 beta just for the Galaxy S26 lineup up until now. Well, fortunately is the Galaxy S25 series might get One UI 9 beta quickly.

The very first One UI 9 beta construct for the Galaxy S25 Ultra has actually been found on Samsung’s server with firmware variations S938NKSUBZZG8/S938NOKRBZZG8/S938NKSUBDZG8. Note that the construct is for the S25 Ultra’s Korean design, so anticipate the One UI 9 beta to launch in South Korea initially, then broaden to other markets later on.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Circling around back to the Galaxy S26 series, Samsung hasn’t exposed the rollout date for the steady One UI 9 for the S26 lineup, that makes the just recently revealed Galaxy Z Fold8 series and Flip8 the only smart devices to run the steady variation of One UI 9.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8

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Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8

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