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Lady Keane College celebrates 91st foundation day

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Lady Keane College celebrates 91st foundation day

Shillong: Lady Keane College celebrated its 91st Foundation Day on Saturday, highlighting its contribution to women’s education.The celebration, themed ‘Building Tomorrow with 91 Years of Legacy’, marked the institution’s nine decades of academic excellence and women’s empowerment.Education minister Lahkmen Rymbui congratulated the college for shaping generations of women leaders and advancing education in Meghalaya and the Northeast.“Lady Keane College is a symbol of excellence whose contributions extend beyond academics to the empowerment of women and society at large,” Rymbui said.Highlighting the government’s investment in education and youth development, he urged students, teachers, alumni and other stakeholders to help strengthen Meghalaya’s education ecosystem.

Rymbui said technology had transformed communication, but the importance of delivering meaningful messages and creating a positive impact remained unchanged.Director of Higher and Technical Education H B D Sangma described the college as a “beacon of excellence”. She urged students to look beyond classroom learning and embrace innovation, creativity, critical thinking, entrepreneurship and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.

“While academic qualifications open opportunities, qualities such as character, attitude, competence, creativity, and lifelong learning ultimately determine success,” the director emphasised.Rymbui also released the college magazine, Keanean Journal of Arts, and the annual history magazine. The college presented awards to outstanding students, faculty members and institutional bodies.

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