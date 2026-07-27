Karnataka Public Service Commission stays vets’ recruitment after claims of irregularities

Bengaluru: Days after allegations of irregularities in the recruitment of veterinary officers came to light, the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has stayed the final selection list and formed a sub-committee for an internal inquiry into the claims.KPSC secretary K Jyothi said in a statement that considering the gravity of allegations in the media and social media, it looked into the FIR lodged with Vidhana Soudha police before putting the veterinary officers’ selection list on hold and forming the sub-committee under a senior member of the commission.She has said the sub-committee has been asked to submit its factual report within one week.Meanwhile, KPSC has appointed nodal officers to assist the police investigation and placed the head of the legal cell at the helm of assistance.

The allegations of corruption came to the fore after audio recordings of middlemen purportedly seeking Rs 70-80 lakh per appointment were made public by complainants.The complaint comes days after governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot had suspended the KPSC chairman in a different case of facilitating his daughters’ appointment as industrial extension officers.“We have initiated an investigation into the KPSC case based on the complaint. The allegations require detailed verification and supporting evidence. Notices have been issued to the suspects, who are being questioned as part of the investigation. The probe is at a preliminary stage, and no arrests have been made so far by Vidhana Soudha police. Further investigation is in progress,” a senior police officer said.