vivo’s newest X300 series phone has actually gone main in China. The vivo X300 E features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and includes a Zeiss-backed triple-rear cam setup.

It sports a 6.59-inch OLED screen that uses a 1.5 K resolution, approximately 144Hz revitalize rate, and a peak brightness of as much as 5,000 nits. The handset likewise provides an under-display ultrasonic finger print scanner.

The vivo X300 E is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and includes LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. It runs Android 16-based OriginOS 6 out-of-the-box.

For photography, the smart device provides a Zeiss-backed triple-rear video camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX921 main sensing unit, a 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto electronic camera, and an 8MP ultrawide system. At the front, the handset includes a 50MP Samsung JN1 selfie video camera with autofocus.

A 7,200 mAh battery keeps the lights on and supports 90W wired quickly charging. The phone uses stereo speakers and an IP69 score.

Connection alternatives consist of Wi-Fi 7, double SIM 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and NFC. It likewise features an IR blaster.

< img width ="1200" height ="801" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/vivo-x300e-ofic/inline/-1200/gsmarena_003.jpg" alt ="vivo X300 E is official with Zeiss-backed triple-rear camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC">

The vivo X300 E depends on 7.99 mm thick and 203 grams based upon the color choice. Discussing colors, it is offered in Midnight Black, Moonlight White, and Sunlight Orange tones.

When it comes to prices, the phone begins at CNY 4,799 ($710) for the 12GB/256GB version, on the other hand the 12GB/512GB choice is CNY 5,299 ($785).

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