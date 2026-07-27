Apple wishes to conserve cash on the iPhone 18 Pro Max’s screen

According to a brand-new report out of Korea, Apple is attempting to balance out a few of the greater expenses of memory and storage for its upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max by getting more affordable screens.

Its panel providers Samsung Display and LG are obviously offering Apple the iPhone 18 Pro Max’s screen at a typical rate of $66.5, which is apparently nearly 20% listed below what Apple paid for the iPhone 17 Pro Max’s screen last year (in the $80 variety).

Even in 2015, Apple was getting less expensive screens than the year before that, with the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s screen apparently costing above $100 sometimes. All of this does not nevertheless indicate that the iPhone 18 Pro Max will have an even worse panel. It will be utilizing M16, the most current natural product, which enhances luminescent performance, life expectancy, and color precision.

Clearly the less expensive screens will assist Apple attain a somewhat lower costs of products for the upcoming gadget than it otherwise would have. The business is currently reported to be raising costs for the iPhone 18 Pro Max due to the greater memory and storage expenses. This might assist the walking not be as huge as it might have been, however the iPhone 18 Pro Max may still be $200 more pricey than its predecessor.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max

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Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max

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Source (in Korean)