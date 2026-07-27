India’s Most Gifted: FNP’s Rakhi Gifting Report from 2025

India, July 24 —

“Bangalore Led Rakhi Gifting, Sisters Splurged on Their Brothers and the Longest Delivery Travelled 13,000 km”

New Delhi, July 2026: What does India’s Rakhi gifting habit actually look like? FNP (Ferns N Petals), the country’s leading gifting brand, has crunched the data from last year’s Rakhi season to find out. And the answers are as quirky as they are telling. From the city that ordered the most rakhis to the one rakhi-and-chocolate combo every sibling apparently couldn’t resist, India’s Most Gifted is FNP’s first data-led look back at Rakhi 2025; a season that saw thousands of people celebrate Rakhi with FNP, many of them coming back for the third year running.

So who actually wins at Rakhi? Going purely by order volume, Bangalore took the trophy for India’s most enthusiastic Rakhi-gifting city last year, ordering 7% more rakhis than Delhi, which came in a close second, with Mumbai trailing close behind.

If there was one trend that stood out this Raksha Bandhan, it was India’s love for the last-minute save. While the earliest Rakhi order arrived nearly two months before the festival, August 8, just one day before Raksha Bandhan, saw the highest number of orders placed in a single day. The busiest hour was 8 PM, when customers across the country turned to FNP for those final festive surprises. It paints a familiar picture of Indian celebrations where intentions are heartfelt, even if the planning comes at the last minute.

When it came to gifting, Indians stayed loyal to an all-time favourite. Rakhi with chocolates remained the top choice, not just in 2025 but across every Rakhi season FNP has tracked. The Meenakari Marvel Rakhi with Chocolate Joy was the most ordered product of the year, showing that this classic combination continues to win hearts. At the premium end, more than 24 sisters spent over Rs.12,000 each on Rakhi gifts for their brothers, reflecting how many chose to celebrate the occasion in a big way.

For siblings separated by continents, FNP continued to bridge the distance. The longest Rakhi delivery of the season travelled nearly 13,000 km to the United States, while the US and Canada emerged as the top international destinations. The trend highlights the growing trust customers place in FNP’s international delivery network to ensure their Rakhi reaches loved ones, regardless of geography. That confidence was reflected in the number of customers who placed multiple orders across destinations, from Melbourne to Bangalore and Delhi NCR, making sure no sibling or loved one was left out of the celebration.

Avi Kumar, CMO at FNP, summed it up best: “Rakhi 2025 was an absolute whirlwind for us; the volumes, the last-minute orders, rakhis flying out to the US and Canada right up to the last minute. Going through the data afterward was honestly so much fun, it really captured how Indian siblings show up for each other, planners and last-minute heroes alike. That’s exactly why we built India’s Most Gifted. And we can’t wait for Rakhi 2026 because if last year is anything to go by, this one’s going to be even bigger.”

FNP’s Rakhi 2026 collection, including same-day and midnight delivery across India and key international cities, is now live; just in time for anyone planning ahead, and anyone planning to plan ahead later.

About FNP

Ferns N Petals (FNP) is India’s leading gifting brand, offering a thoughtfully curated range of flowers, cakes, plants, personalised gifts, festive hampers, and celebration essentials for every occasion. With over three decades of experience, FNP has built a legacy of trust by helping people celebrate life’s special moments across India and around the world. The brand has a presence across 400+ retail stores, delivers to more than 100 countries, and has completed over 12 million deliveries globally. During Raksha Bandhan, FNP enables customers to send Rakhi, sweets, chocolates, and gifts to loved ones through its extensive same-day, midnight, and international delivery network.