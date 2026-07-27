Hong Kong – SEE witnesses in Shenzhen finalizing of Shenzhen-Hong Kong Joint Botanical Garden Co-operation Agreement (with picture)

SEE witnesses in Shenzhen finalizing of Shenzhen-Hong Kong Joint Botanical Garden Co-operation Agreement (with image) ******************************************************************************************

The Secretary for Environment and Ecology, Mr Tse Chin-wan, today (July 27) seen in Shenzhen the finalizing of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Joint Botanical Garden Co-operation Agreement in between the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department, the Leisure and Cultural Services Department, the Urban Planning and Natural Resources Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality and the Urban Management and Law Enforcement Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality. The partnership will develop an extensive combination design of eco-friendly co-operation in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, laying the structure for the joint application for the facility of a National Botanical Garden by the 2 locations in the future.

Seen by Mr Tse; the Vice Mayor of the Shenzhen Municipal People’s Government, Mr Dai Jintao; and Deputy Director of the Forestry Administration of Guangdong Province Mr Liang Xiaodong, the Co-operation Agreement was signed by the Director-General of the Urban Planning and Natural Resources Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality, Mr Xu Songming; the Director-General of the Urban Management and Law Enforcement Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality, Mr Zhang Guohong; the Director of Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation, Mr Mickey Lai; and the Director of Leisure and Cultural Services, Ms Manda Chan.

According to the Co-operation Agreement, Hong Kong and Shenzhen will team up in fields consisting of the collection and security of plant variety, environmental defense and the structure of environmental passages, structure of synergy and ability in clinical research study, science promo and education, in addition to horticultural exhibits. The 2 locations will collectively perform local plant resource methodical studies, develop an incorporated preservation system for uncommon and endangered wild plants, and advance local native plants repair and community removal.

In addition, the Co-operation Agreement will promote the launch of thorough cooperation tasks in between 2 locations in plant taxonomy, nature preservation and environmental repair to promote expert skill exchange, the preparation of horticultural exhibits with distinct nationwide and local functions, and the launch of nature education and resident science promo activities.

Mr Tse checked out the Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning in the afternoon with agents from other Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) member economies to discover Shenzhen’s experience in establishing a habitable and green city environment, exchanged views with other agents and signed up with a mangrove planting occasion.

Mr Tse will go to the 2026 APEC Ministerial Meeting on Forestry tomorrow (July 28) to go over subjects such as forest preservation and sustainable management, the balance in between environmental defense and income, in addition to technological development.