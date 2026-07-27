Hong Kong – Recognising quality services of taxi fleets with constant assistance to attain dedicated fleet size (with pictures)

Identifying quality services of taxi fleets with constant assistance to attain dedicated fleet size (with images) ******************************************************************************************

The Transport Department (TD) today (July 27) stated that the Government has actually been actively promoting the advancement of taxi fleets. Because Taxi Fleet Licences were provided in July 2025, the variety of lorries under the 5 taxi fleets, specifically SynCab, Big Boss Taxi, Amigo, Big Bee Taxi and Joie, has actually continued to grow. Over 95 percent of guests who have actually utilized taxi fleet services offered favorable feedback, keeping in mind that a larger choice of lorry designs, more recent cars, roomy and neat compartments and polite chauffeurs have actually provided quality travel experiences for both regional travelers and visitors.

Because the service start of the 5 taxi fleets, their lorry numbers have actually continued to broaden, with over 2 000 fleet taxis and about 2 400 fleet cab driver presently in service. As at end-May 2026, about 4.2 million journeys in overall had actually been finished by the 5 taxi fleets.

A spokesperson for the TD stated, “Taxi fleets have provided fresh vitality into the taxi industry and the personalised point-to-point transport services in Hong Kong in terms of vehicle age, vehicle models and the average age of drivers. Of note, all fleet taxis have already installed with a Global Positioning System, a dash camera and CCTV, leading the industry to enhance and reform service quality. We have been actively promoting the development of taxi fleets and rendering all-round support to assist fleet operators in solving operational challenges, including the engagement of drivers and taxi owners, enhancing fleet advantages and upholding service standards.”

Multi-pronged method to draw in taxi owners and motorists

Apart from promoting the functions of taxi fleets to all taxi owners to appeal for their involvement, the TD actively communicated with appropriate banks to offer help to taxi owners signing up with fleets in obtaining the Dedicated 100% Loan Guarantee Scheme for Battery Electric Taxis. To date, over 200 applications have actually been assisted in, increasing the variety of electrical cars in the fleets and promoting green transportation.

The 5 fleets have actually likewise executed different steps to hire chauffeurs and taxi owners. The TD helped in organizing fleet operators to take part in over 20 local and thematic task fairs arranged by the Labour Department. This allowed operators to much better describe to task hunters in information their management, training and assistance for motorists, effectively drawing in both existing chauffeurs and brand-new employees. Over 100 chauffeurs have actually signed up with the fleets through these occasions to date.

Enhancing fleet benefits

The TD collaborated with power business and charging center operators to optimise the design of devoted charging facilities for taxi fleets. Presently, the 5 fleets, together with charging operators, deal over 160 charging service points throughout the area to assist in the charging of electrical taxis.

The TD has actually designated 95 devoted fleet taxi stopping locations throughout 16 areas, consisting of the airport, some of the border control points, Hong Kong West Kowloon Station of the Express Rail Link, some of the Airport Express stations, the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal, the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre Phase II, the Exhibition Centre Station Public Transport Interchange and M+ Museum. Devoted fleet taxi stopping locations will likewise be established at the Hong Kong Port Area of the brand-new Huanggang Port. The TD has actually likewise taken the effort to engage the hotel and tourist sectors, motivating higher usage of taxi fleet services. This has actually effectively promoted deep partnership in between fleets and significant hotel groups to provide quality service to visitors.

In addition, the TD collaborated the partnership in between Octopus and taxi fleets to take part in the “Easy Ride” hailing platform, producing an aggregated platform for all 5 fleets. Because its launch in current months, “Easy Ride” has actually tape-recorded over 400 000 sees, with over 10 000 taxis being gotten in touch with the platform. Almost 40 percent of orders were finished by taxi fleets, attaining an order conclusion rate of 76 percent by taxi fleets. This shows a favorable reaction from taxi fleets with varied traveler sources. Fleet chauffeurs are likewise able to team up with various online hailing platforms to make pre-booking much easier for guests while increasing motorist earnings.

Drawing in more youthful chauffeurs and making sure service quality

Fleet operators keep strict requirements for picking chauffeurs and have actually developed reliable motorist management and tracking systems. This has actually brought in lots of considerate, expert and more youthful brand-new employees, successfully enhancing the standard picture of the market. The typical age of motorists throughout the 5 fleets is just 47 now, much lower than the market average of 60. Significantly, 20 percent of fleet chauffeurs are aged in between 30 and 39, bringing a fresh outlook to the trade. At the very same time, fleet operators strictly keep track of the service quality; all fleet cars are geared up with Driver Monitoring Systems to guarantee service requirements. Any non-compliant motorist will be followed up seriously, and extreme cases will lead to instant termination of engagement.

The TD carefully keeps track of the service quality of taxi fleets, and with the reliable motorist management carried out by fleet operators, the variety of grievances gotten is lower than that of non-fleet taxis, and the mishap rate included is likewise reasonably lower.

The representative included, “We will continue to provide all-round support to fleet operators to enhance service quality and drive each fleet toward the committed fleet sizes. We will also closely monitor the service quality, performance and standards of fleet operators, while keeping a close watch on public demand for taxi fleet services.”