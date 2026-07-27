Sharp Acquires Vietnamese Corporation Engaged in Solar EPC And O&M Business as A Wholly Owned Subsidiary

Sharp Energy Solutions Corporation (* 1) (hereinafter “SESJ”has actually finished the acquisition of all shares held by NSN CONSTRUCTION & & ENGINEERING JSC (* 2) (hereinafter “NSN”in SHARP NSN ENERGY SOLUTION JSC (hereinafter “SNES”a joint endeavor developed in Vietnam by SESJ and NSN, since June 30, 2026. As an outcome, SNES has actually ended up being an entirely owned subsidiary of SESJ. In addition, SNES altered its business name to SHARP ENERGY SOLUTION VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED (hereinafter “SESV”on May 28.

Given that its facility in March 2020, SESV has actually been taken part in EPC services (* 3)– covering engineering, procurement, and building and construction of solar energy plants– in addition to O&M services (* 4), consisting of operation and upkeep, within Vietnam.

Amidst continued development in need for renewable resource in Vietnam, the complete acquisition is anticipated to speed up decision-making and make it possible for more integrated company operations. On SESV, growth into brand-new organization locations will be pursued, consisting of roof solar power systems for factories and industrial centers, as well as solar power plants integrated with Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

Summary of SHARP ENERGY SOLUTION VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED < img src ="https://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/sharp_table.jpg"alt width ="650"height ="140">

* 1 A subsidiary of Sharp Corporation accountable for energy options service, consisting of solar energy system sales and electrical building and construction work (Headquarters: Yao City, Osaka; President and Representative Director: Hirozumi Gokaku).

* 2 A basic building and construction business participated in electrical and mechanical works, building and construction and civil engineering, and style consulting (Headquarters: Hanoi, Socialist Republic of Vietnam; President: Thach Hoang Ngoc).

* 3 EPC: Engineering, Procurement, and Construction of solar energy plants.

* 4 O&M: Operation and Maintenance of solar energy plants.

About Sharp

For more than 110 years, Sharp Corporation has actually been establishing pioneering, world-first and industry-first items and innovations mostly in electronic devices. Based upon its organization creed “Sincerity and Creativity” the business has actually developed its business motto “In step with your future.” and intends to produce New Cultures through ingenious services and products in every element of how individuals live and work.

For additional information, please go to: https://global.sharp/



Subject: Press release summary