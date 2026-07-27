Cooperation Agreement revealed by Sovereign Effects Partners to support GCAP

At Farnborough International Airshow 2026, the Sovereign Effects Partners (SEPs), including MBDA UK, MBDA Italia, Mitsubishi Electric, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries signed a cooperation arrangement with the intent to support the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP).

The brand-new partnership contract visualizes a brand-new operating design whereby the SEPs collaboratively advance a broad spectrum of joint deal with the intent to support Edgewing’s shipment of the core GCAP platform, consisting of offering professional recommendations and engineering services associating with impacts optimisation innovations and the digital combination of effector systems. This will be attained through advanced innovations and procedures to make sure a best-in-class, next generation air fight ability whilst preserving sovereign ability.

The arrangement in between the SEPs is a clear indicator of a collective method operating as one group to support GCAP, working throughout nation borders to guarantee next generation intricate effector ability can enhance the brand-new GCAP platform. The contract does not consist of the joint advancement of effectors, however rather lines up sovereign techniques to effectors and supports the digital combination of effectors for GCAP.

The SEPs are strengthening their collaboration and are transitioning from nationwide contracting to a continual worldwide construct and operating design that will allow them to work efficiently together as part of a broader business in this next stage and guarantee preparedness for future stages of the GCAP program.

All of the business make use of lessons gained from significant worldwide partnerships and their nationwide know-how;

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, as the only fighter airplane maker in Japan, acts as the prime specialist for the advancement and production of the F-2 fighter, along with the production of the F-15 fighter. In addition, the business is accountable for the advancement and production of directed weapons for numerous platforms utilized by the Ground, Maritime, and Air Self-Defense Forces. Leveraging the innovative technological abilities and substantial experience gotten through these efforts, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries offers advanced defence systems throughout a wide variety of fields, adding to nationwide security.

MBDA, a world leader in complicated weapon systems, has a long history of working collaboratively on significant defence programs. As part of the UK’s Team Tempest effort at the start of 2018, and broadening in 2019 as Italy signed up with the growing program, the business brings years of experience in establishing and incorporating weapon systems for numerous Combat Air platforms.

Mitsubishi Electric is an acknowledged worldwide leader in defence electronic devices. The business played an essential function in Japan’s F-2 program and has actually been associated with the advancement of Japan’s F-X next-generation fighter program. With the UK, Italy and Japan have working together on the advancement of the GCAP fighter airplane, Mitsubishi Electric is likewise dealing with Leonardo and ELT Group on GCAP’s incorporated picking up and interactions.

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is among the world’s leading commercial groups, covering energy, wise facilities, commercial equipment, aerospace and defense. MHI Group integrates advanced innovation with deep experience to provide ingenious, integrated services that assist to understand a carbon neutral world, enhance the lifestyle and guarantee a much safer world. To find out more, please go to www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.



Subject: Press release summary