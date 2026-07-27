GMG’s G(R) LUBRICANT and THERMAL-XR(R) to be Distributed by Blackwoods in Australia

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd.(TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) (“GMG” or the “Company”is pleased to reveal that Blackwoods will disperse GMG Products in Australia. Blackwoods will disperse GMG’s liquid graphene items: G ® LUBRICANT and THERMAL-XR ®.

Blackwoods is Australia’s leading provider of commercial and security options, supporting services of all sizes throughout mining, production, building and construction, transportation, federal government, energies and other crucial markets. Developed in 1878 and part of the Wesfarmers Group (ASX: WES), Blackwoods supplies a substantial series of over 300,000 items covering security, individual protective devices, tools, workwear, upkeep, repair work and operations products, and specialised commercial options.

Blackwoods runs a nationwide network of branches, circulation centres and online platforms, supported by more than 2,000 employee and a devoted field sales force.

John VeitchBlackwoods Category Manager for Australia, commented “Blackwoods is pleased to add GMG’s innovative graphene-enhanced products to our industrial product offering across Australia. Our customers are continually looking for practical solutions that support equipment reliability, operational efficiency and improved asset performance. We see G® LUBRICANT and THERMAL-XR® as strong additions to our range and look forward to supporting their availability through our branch, sales and distribution network.”

Craig NicolCEO & & Managing Director of the Company, commented “We are very pleased to have Blackwoods distribute G® LUBRICANT and THERMAL-XR® in Australia. Blackwoods has an excellent reputation, extensive customer reach and a strong industrial distribution network, making them an ideal channel partner for GMG as we continue to commercialise our graphene-enhanced products. Blackwoods’ focus on industrial customers, safety, quality and reliable supply aligns strongly with GMG’s approach to bringing practical graphene solutions to market. We believe this relationship can help increase customer access to G® LUBRICANT and THERMAL-XR® across a wide range of industrial and commercial applications.”

Jack Perkowski, Non-Executive Chairman and Director of the Company, commented: “This is an important commercial development for GMG. Partnering with a leading industrial distributor such as Blackwoods provides GMG with an established route to market in Australia and supports our strategy of scaling sales through high-quality distribution partners. Blackwoods’ extensive branch network, sales capability and customer relationships provide a strong platform for GMG’s products. The Board is pleased to see continued progress in building the commercial foundations for GMG’s graphene products.”

About GMG:

GMG is an Australian based clean-technology business which establishes, makes and offers graphene improved items made where the graphene is made through in home production procedure. GMG utilizes its own exclusive production procedure to disintegrate gas (i.e. methane) into its natural components, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some recurring hydrocarbon gases. This procedure produces high quality, low expense, scalable, ‘tuneable’ and low/no impurity graphene ideal for usage in clean-technology and other applications.

The Company’s present focus is to de-risk and establish industrial scale-up abilities, and protected market applications. In the energy cost savings section, GMG has actually at first concentrated on graphene boosted heating, ventilation and cooling (“HVAC-R”finish (or energy-saving finishing) which is now being marketed into other applications consisting of electronic heat sinks, commercial procedure plants and information centres. Another item GMG has actually established is the graphene lube additive concentrated on conserving liquid fuels at first for diesel motor.

In the energy storage section, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial backing from the Australian Government to advance R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries (“G+AI Batteries”. GMG has actually likewise established a graphene additive slurry that is targeted at enhancing the efficiency of lithium-ion batteries.

GMG’s 4 vital service goals are:

Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production procedures Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products Establish Next-Generation Battery Establish Supply Chain, Partners & & Project Execution Capability

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is specified in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept obligation for the adequacy or precision of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release consists of specific declarations and info that might make up positive details within the significance of suitable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Positive declarations connect to future occasions or future efficiency and show the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company relating to future occasions. Normally, positive declarations and info can be recognized by the usage of positive terms such as “intends” “believes” “expects” or “anticipates”or variations of such words and expressions or declarations that particular actions, occasions or outcomes “may” “could” “should” “would” or will “potentially” or “likely” take place. This details and these declarations, described herein as “forward‐looking statements”are not historic realities, are made since the date of this press release and consist of without constraint, declarations concerning: the awaited circulation of G ® LUBRICANT and THERMAL-XR ® by Blackwoods, the capacity for Blackwoods to disperse extra GMG items, positioning in between Blackwoods and GMG and its influence on bringing GMG’s graphene services to market, Blackwoods’ function in increasing consumer access to G ® LUBRICANT and THERMAL-XR ® throughout a large range of commercial and business applications, Blackwoods offering GMG with a recognized path to market in Australia and supporting GMG’s scaling technique, Blackwoods offering a strong platform for GMG items, GMG’s intents to establish industrial scale-up abilities, GMG’s focus in the energy cost savings section, GMG’s intents for using graphene lube additive on conserving liquid fuels, expectations for R&D and commercialisation of G+AI Batteries, GMG’s capability to enhance the efficiency of lithium-ion batteries and the Company’s 4 crucial company goals.

Such positive declarations are based upon a variety of presumptions of management. In addition, positive details includes a range of recognized and unidentified threats, unpredictabilities and other elements which might trigger the real strategies, objectives, activities, outcomes, efficiency or accomplishments of GMG to be materially various from any future strategies, intents, activities, outcomes, efficiency or accomplishments revealed or suggested by such positive declarations. Such dangers consist of, without restriction that GMG does not get or get on a prompt basis the totally signed permission notification from the and the danger aspects set out under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s yearly info kind dated November 4, 2025 offered for evaluation on the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca

Management of the Company has actually tried to determine crucial elements that might trigger real outcomes to vary materially from those included in positive declarations or positive details, there might be other elements that trigger results not to be as expected, approximated or planned. There can be no guarantee that such declarations will show to be precise, as real outcomes and future occasions might vary materially from those prepared for in such declarations. Appropriately, readers ought to not put excessive reliance on positive declarations and positive info. Readers are warned that reliance on such info might not be proper for other functions. The Company does not carry out to upgrade any positive declaration, positive info or monetary out-look that are integrated by recommendation herein, other than in accordance with relevant securities laws.

To see the source variation of this news release, please see https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306628



Subject: Press release summary