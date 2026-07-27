AI-driven Demand Sustains Robust Growth of Hong Kong’s June Exports

HONG KONG, July 27, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) –Hong Kong’s product exports increased by 53.4% year on year to HK$ 641.1 billion in June 2026, according to information launched today by the Census and Statistics Department. For the very first 6 months of 2026, overall exports of items reached HK$ 3,416.0 billion, representing robust development of 39.1% compared to the exact same duration in 2015.

“Hong Kong’s exports sustained robust development in the very first half of 2026, underpinned by strong need for electronic devices amidst the sped up adoption of expert system (AI) worldwide. In June 2026, the year-on-year development rates of overall exports to Asia, as well as to the Chinese Mainland and the USA, all sped up compared with May 2026,” stated Bruce PangDirector of Research at the Hong Kong Trade Development Council.

Reliable 24 July 2026, the United States enforced brand-new tariffs of 10% or 12.5% on imports from 60 trading partners, consisting of the Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong, which go through a 12.5% tariff. The brand-new tariffs change the previous short-lived 10% universal tariffs that ended on the very same date. While the tariff boost will impact Hong Kong’s exports to the United States, it deserves keeping in mind that different exemptions stay in location, consisting of for particular electronic items, which represent most of Hong Kong’s exports to the country. The effect of the brand-new tariffs on Hong Kong’s export efficiency is most likely to be restricted. The expected conference in between the Chinese and United States leaders in September, together with ongoing bilateral discussion, might assist promote a more accommodative China-US trade environment.

Looking ahead, worldwide company potential customers will continue to depend upon advancements in the Middle East. Current restored disputes have actually pressed oil rates higher, while issues over increasing inflationary pressures have actually triggered a variety of reserve banks to tighten up financial policy. The worldwide economy, together with end-market need, will decrease if stress in the Middle East continue and more reserve banks pivot towards tighter financial policy to fight inflation.

“On the whole, Hong Kong’s product exports might see moderating development momentum in the coming months, in the middle of a most likely steady steadying of the innovation upcycle, a reducing worldwide economy, along with the high-base result from in 2015. We continue to support our projection that Hong Kong’s complete year exports in 2026 will sign up development of over 20%,” Mr Pangincluded.

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The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) commemorates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body developed in 1966 to promote, help and establish Hong Kong’s trade. With over 50 workplaces worldwide, consisting of 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way international financial investment and service center. The HKTDC arranges worldwide exhibits, conferences and organization objectives to produce service chances for business, especially little and medium-sized business (SMEs), in the mainland and global markets. The HKTDC likewise offers current market insights and item details through research study reports and digital news channels. To learn more, please go to: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.



Subject: Press release summary