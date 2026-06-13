Hong Kong – Chinese Culture Festival 2026 opens today (with photos)

Chinese Culture Festival 2026 opens today (with photos) *******************************************************



The Chinese Culture Festival (CCF) 2026, presented by the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau and organised by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD), opened today (June 12) at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre (HKCC), launching over 280 performances and activities to be held from June to September.



In a video speech addressing the opening ceremony, the Chief Executive, Mr John Lee, said that the National 15th Five-Year Plan calls for advancing the promotion of building a strong cultural nation in a steady and substantive manner, with a view to better promoting Chinese culture to the world, and supporting Hong Kong in developing into an East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange. The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) has formulated the Blueprint for Arts and Culture and Creative Industries Development. It has also set up the Chinese Culture Promotion Office, dedicated to bringing culture into the community and enhancing the public’s sense of national identity, belonging and pride. He said that the CCF, an annual flagship project, features performances, exhibitions, outreach activities and more. It makes fine use of Hong Kong’s international network, allowing local citizens and overseas visitors alike to experience the historical spirit and contemporary flair of Chinese civilisation. He said the CCF promises to become a cultural bridge connecting Hong Kong with the Chinese Mainland, while reaching out to the world.



Officiating guests at the opening ceremony included the Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Miss Rosanna Law; the Deputy Director-General of the Department of Publicity, Cultural and Sports Affairs of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the HKSAR, Mr Lin Nan; the Chairman of the Legislative Council Panel on Home Affairs, Culture and Sports, Mr Tang Ka-piu; member of the Working Group on Patriotic Education under the Constitution and Basic Law Promotion Steering Committee and Director of the Paso a Paso Foundation Limited, Ms Melissa Pang; and the Director of Leisure and Cultural Services, Ms Manda Chan.

The opening programme of this year’s CCF – the dance drama “Lady White Snake” – was also staged this evening to a full house. Produced by the Shanghai Grand Theatre with internationally acclaimed ballet artist Tan YuanYuan as artistic director, the production assembles a distinguished creative team of top-tier artists from various disciplines and a stellar cast of lead dancers from both the Chinese Mainland and abroad. By weaving a dual tapestry of Eastern and Western choreographic languages, the work offers a modern reinterpretation of the millennial folk legend, charting a profound journey of self-discovery for Lady White Snake. The brilliant performances by the lead dancers of the “Moon” cast for the opening night – Ao Dingwen, Wu Husheng, Wang Nianci and Su Hailu, alongside dancers from the Shanghai Opera House Dance Ensemble – captivated the audience with a refreshing rendition of the “White Snake” legend.

In addition to stage performances, the CCF features a diverse array of activities designed to offer cultural experiences and artistic exchanges. The “Chinese Culture for All: A Special Performance Series” was held this afternoon at the Grand Theatre of the HKCC, where over 500 primary and secondary school students and teachers as well as members of the community were invited to attend the open rehearsal of “Lady White Snake” free of charge. The creative team and lead cast members participated in the pre-performance talk and post-performance meet-the-artist session to share their insights and creative concepts regarding this Hong Kong staging. Tan YuanYuan also conducted an open dance masterclass for dance students yesterday (June 11). A dance workshop will be conducted by Tan Yimei, principal dancer of the Shanghai Opera House Dance Ensemble, tomorrow (June 13), allowing participants to experience the charm of contemporary Chinese dance.

An exhibition of the Chinese Culture Festival 2026 is held from today until June 25 at the Foyer Exhibition Area of the HKCC, showcasing the Festival’s distinctive stage programmes and activities. A photo-worthy spot featuring the Festival’s special edition of LCSD mascots, with Enggie Pup and Artti Kitty dressed in huafu (Chinese traditional attire), is also set up outside the HKCC.

The CCF aims to promote Chinese culture and enhance the public’s sense of national identity and cultural confidence, thereby facilitating patriotic education. It also aims to attract top-notch artists and arts groups from the Chinese Mainland and other parts of the world for exchanges in Chinese arts and culture. The CCF 2026 is held from June to September. It hosts various forms of distinctive stage programmes and related extension activities, film screenings, thematic exhibitions, talks, workshops, as well as community and school activities, affording the public and visitors more opportunities to appreciate and experience the beauty of fine traditional Chinese culture. For more information, please visit www.ccf.gov.hk.