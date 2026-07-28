Hong Kong – Speech by PSITI at HKAE Pitch Competition on Grand Challenge Engineering Topics for University Students 2025-26 Award Ceremony (English only) (with photo)

Speech by PSITI at HKAE Pitch Competition on Grand Challenge Engineering Topics for University Students 2025-26 Award Ceremony (English only) (with photo) ******************************************************************************************



Following is the speech by the Permanent Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Mr Kevin Choi, at the HKAE (Hong Kong Academy of Engineering) Pitch Competition on Grand Challenge Engineering Topics for University Students 2025-26 Award Ceremony today (July 27):



Dr Chan (President of the HKAE, Dr Alex Chan), Professor Chao (Chairman of the Pitch Competition 2025-26 and Senior Vice President of the HKAE, Professor Christopher Chao), Mr Ma (Deputy Chairman of the Pitch Competition 2025-26 and Vice President of the HKAE, Mr Eric Ma), distinguished fellows, honourable judges, award winners, ladies and gentlemen,



Good evening. I am delighted to join you all tonight at this memorable University Pitch Competition Award Ceremony.



First and foremost, I extend my warmest congratulations to the award-winning teams and students. Your outstanding entries truly exemplify the spirit of innovation and collaborative teamwork. I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to the HKAE for organising this meaningful competition and for your unwavering commitment to nurturing the next generation of engineering leaders.



The theme of this year’s competition, “Human-AI Collaboration”, is both timely and highly relevant. When we speak of collaboration, we are not referring to technology replacing people. Rather, human-AI collaboration is about synergy. It is the powerful intersection where human intuition, creativity, and empathy meet the incredible speed, data processing capability, and analytical scale of machines. This synergy unlocks boundless opportunities, driving the adoption of AI to new heights and transforming how we live, work, and innovate.



AI has become the cornerstone of our digital economy strategy in Hong Kong. We are actively aligning with the national “AI+” initiative, which emphasises deep integration of AI across sectors, advocating a dual vision of “industries for AI” and “AI for industries”. Our goal is to transform Hong Kong into an international innovation and technology hub and a global hub for AI development. We are achieving this by leveraging our strengths in research and development, infrastructure, finance, international linkages, and our strategic proximity to the Greater Bay Area.



This strategic direction builds upon the Hong Kong Innovation and Technology Development Blueprint promulgated in 2022, which identified AI and data science as key focus areas for the next five to ten years. AI is playing a pivotal and leading role in this new round of technological revolution, and recent Policy Addresses and Budgets have firmly elevated AI as a top strategic priority.



The significance of AI stems from its transformative ability to drive innovation, boost efficiency, and tackle complex challenges. To translate this into tangible outcomes, the Government has established the Committee on AI+ and Industry Development Strategy to formulate approaches that create optimal conditions for AI to empower and reshape various industries.



Complementing this strategic framework, the newly established Hong Kong Artificial Intelligence Research and Development Institute, which will commence operations later this year, will play a leading role in accelerating a vibrant AI ecosystem and spearheading the “AI+” agenda in Hong Kong. It is uniquely positioned to propel innovation, promote multi-stakeholder collaboration, attract global talent and investment, and elevate Hong Kong’s international standing in the field.



On the digital infrastructure front, Hong Kong’s overall computing power has now reached 5 000 PFLOPS (peta-floating point operations per second), with Cyberport’s AI Supercomputing Centre contributing 3 000 PFLOPS to serve as a critical backbone supporting our local AI development. Another vital infrastructure project is the Sandy Ridge Data Facility Cluster in the Northern Metropolis. Currently under construction, it will be developed into an advanced data facility cluster for data centres and related industries. It is expected to provide 180 000 PFLOPS of computing power by 2032, equivalent to 36 times our current capacity.



Looking ahead, the HKSAR (Hong Kong Special Administrative Region) Government has launched a public consultation on Hong Kong’s first five-year economic and social development plan to align with the National 15th Five-Year Plan. This development plan will articulate our vision and introduce forward-looking policies to deepen the “AI+” initiative, accelerate research transformation, and expand application scenarios to foster deep integration across industries. I strongly encourage you to submit your views on or before August 14, 2026 to collectively shape our future innovation blueprint.



In closing, I understand that the winning team and the outstanding team will have the opportunity to participate in the International Finals, where they will showcase their innovative solutions to pressing global challenges. I am confident that your innovative solutions will shine on the global stage.



I wish you all a very pleasant and enjoyable evening. Thank you.