Australia weighs first new oil refinery in over 60 years to strengthen energy security

FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a joint A$4 million feasibility study with the Western Australia government for a proposed refinery by Perdaman in Western Australia. | Photo Credit: TRACEY NEARMY

Australia will consider

building its first new oil refinery ⁠in more than 60 years, Prime

Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday, as war in the Middle

East squeezes supplies from overseas and underscores the urgency

to improve energy ‌security.

Albanese said the project will help build Australia’s

resilience and sovereign capability on fuel, potentially helping

shield the country from future ‌supply shocks.

If the project proves feasible, the new large-scale oil

refinery ‌will ⁠be built by industrial chemical producer Perdaman

in Western Australia, ⁠Albanese said.

“The war in the Middle East … is having an impact here,

like it’s having an impact right around the world,” Albanese

told reporters from Karratha in Western Australia’s ​Pilbara

region.

“One of the things that ‌building national resilience does is

it makes Australia less vulnerable to the impact of events

around the world.”

Albanese said his government and the Western Australia state

government will jointly spend A$4 million ($2.8 million) on a

feasibility ‌study for the refinery.

“We want to make sure that we ​get the right location but we

want to make sure as well that it’s a project that stacks up,

that can ⁠go forward,” Albanese added.

Australia depends on imports for about 80% of its fuel needs

and has been racing to secure supplies amid the Iran ‌war.

The government’s push to cut its import dependence on oil

comes after an Australian Treasury report warned that the global

oil market has become more vulnerable “with weaker buffers

against supply shocks”.

Global oil inventory levels have dropped since conflict in

the Middle East intensified, while refined fuel markets are now

at risk of tightening further, the treasury said in a briefing

provided to ‌Treasurer Jim Chalmers over the weekend.

Most of Australia’s domestic oil refineries were built

during ​the 1950s and 1960s, but high operating costs and the

emergence of large refineries across Asia forced many to shut

down ⁠over the past three decades.

Ampol’s Queensland refinery and the Viva Energy

facility in ⁠Victoria – both on the country’s east – are

the only two operational now, compared to eight in 2000.

Western Australia’s only refinery was ‌shut down in 2021

after BP decided to convert its 146,000 barrels per day

Kwinana plant into a fuel import terminal.

Published on July 28, 2026