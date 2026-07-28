Telangana launches electronic Family Register, enables certificates through MeeSeva

The digital register will include information such as the Family Register Identification Number, names of family members, relationship to the head of the family, age, date of birth, gender, Aadhaar numbers and address.

The state government has constituted a statewide electronic Telangana Family Register and introduced a facility for the issue of a Family Register Certificate through the MeeSeva platform.

The government decided to launch the Family Register with a view to facilitate the delivery of citizen services, ensuring uniformity in the verification of family particulars, and providing a readily accessible record, according to a government order.

The decision was taken in view of the difficulties being experienced by citizens in producing an authenticated and reliable record of their family composition for the purpose of availing various government services, the order said.

The Family Register Certificate would be issued through the MeeSeva citizen service portal.

The Family Register would contain, in respect of each family unit, particulars pertaining to Family Register Identification Number, name of the head of the family and each member of the family, relationship of each member to the head of the family, age, date of birth and gender, besides Aadhaar number of each member and present address of the family.

The Family Register would be maintained in electronic form, the order said.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday thanked the state government for its “timely decision” as it would help in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

“In a welcome move, the Government of Telangana has decided to issue Family Register Certificate through the MeeSeva platform,” he said in a post on X.

Owaisi said he had made a representation to the government along with Congress leader Faheem Qureshi.

“The certificate is one of the 12 acceptable documents under the Special Intensive Revision. It will benefit many poor & undocumented people if they receive notice. I hope this facility is used by the people,” he said.

Government advisor on minority affairs Mohammed Ali Shabbir also welcomed the move.

Published on July 28, 2026