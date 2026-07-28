Delhi: Three-storey building tilts; disaster management teams, police reach spot, in Delhi’s Rohini Sector 16

New Delhi: A three-storey building in Delhi’s Geeta Colony’s 2A Block tilted on Tuesday, following which disaster management teams and police personnel reached the spot.

A local resident, Rakesh said the building had been leaning for a long time and alleged that despite several complaints, no action had been taken.

Speaking to ANI, Rakesh said, “It’s been leaning for a long time. Many complaints have been filed, but no action has been taken. A slab fell from the top today.”

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He further said that the issue dates back to the time when builders purchased the property.

“The builders didn’t demolish and rebuild the whole thing. They just added upper floors, sold them off, and left. Now, the people who bought the units are the ones stuck with the problem,” Rakesh said.

Another resident said the building had tilted significantly in recent times and claimed that complaints had been lodged earlier as well.

“The building has tilted significantly in recent times. We had lodged complaints about this earlier as well,” the resident said.

Expressing concern over the safety of people in the area, the resident said, “There are quite a few schools nearby. Children pass by here in the mornings. We use this route to commute. There’s no telling when this building might collapse. The building has tilted even more today. The angle is distorted”

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On the response from the police, the resident said, “The Police didn’t say anything specific just yet. They said they would come back in the morning.”

“A family lives there too on the second floor, a young man and his mother. They haven’t vacated it yet. They haven’t vacated it yet. And down below, there is a parking area for auto-rickshaws,” the resident said.

In a separate incident on July 8 in Delhi’s Rohini Sector 16, an under-construction building collapsed.

As soon as information was received about the incident, four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.