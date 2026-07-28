The 3rd Hong Kong Shopping Festival extends into ASEAN for the very first time

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) will hold the 3rdHong Kong Shopping Festivalto line up with procedures described in the Chief Executive’s Policy Address and Budget to assist Hong Kong little and medium-sized business broaden their cross-border e-commerce company. Having actually concentrated on the Chinese Mainland market over the previous 2 years, the occasion will reach the ASEAN area for the very first time, with Singapore and Malaysia as main markets with strategies to slowly broaden into other nations in the future.

TheHong Kong Shopping Festival (Chinese Mainland)will be held from1 to 20 Augustand include more than280 brand nameswhile theASEANvariationwill happen from21 to 27 Septembershowcasing around100 brand namesTogether, the 2 editions have actually brought in a record variety of getting involved brand names online.

As the flagship occasion of HKTDC’sE-commerce Expressthe Hong Kong Shopping Festival’s style this year isHong KongTrends,CuratedFindsand includes 7 significant item classifications, consisting of health supplements, food and drinks, individual care and cosmetics, home and living, garments and devices, items for the silver economy, and a recently includeddesigner toysclassification. Customers will take pleasure in a wide variety of unique discount rates together with live-streaming sales occasions, supplying a one-stop platform to find quality items from Hong Kong services.

The Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government,Paul Chanhas when again recorded a marketing video for the occasion. He stated: “Empowered by technology, the landscape of trade and retail is undergoing profound change, and e-commerce has become a vital channel for both local and cross-boundary sales. The HKSAR Government is committed to supporting local enterprises in their digital transformation and in expanding their cross-boundary e-commerce operations. This year, while continuing to strengthen its presence on Mainland e-commerce platforms, the Hong Kong Shopping Festival is entering the ASEAN e-commerce market for the first time, helping Hong Kong’s brands and products reach more consumers across geographies and seize the new opportunities created by the region’s thriving e-commerce sector. The Government will continue to pursue a multi-pronged approach, supporting the Hong Kong Trade Development Council and relevant organisations in providing more comprehensive support to local enterprises—from funding, market intelligence and industry networks to talent training—to help them open up new markets, tell the good stories of Hong Kong, and deepen the world’s appreciation of the brand value of Hong Kong products.”

Jacky ChungAssociate Executive Directorof HKTDCstated: “Hong Kong companies have actually long been acknowledged for their quality items and relied on credibility, providing strong competitive benefits in both the Mainland and ASEAN markets. Cross-border e-commerce is a crucial channel for business looking for to broaden into various markets. Through theHong Kong Shopping FestivalHKTDC incorporates training, expert consultancy, live-streaming promo and useful sales chances to assist business advance from finding out e-commerce to mastering e-commerce. Structure on our efforts to deepen engagement into the Mainland market, we are extending the occasion to Singapore and Malaysia this year with the goal of boosting Hong Kong business’ digital marketing abilities and brand name impact, reinforcing the structure for broadening into both the Mainland and ASEAN markets.”

According to a Q1 2026 study carried out by HKTDC Research, 46% of Hong Kong exporters are currently participated in cross-border e-commerce, while another 20% strategy to embrace online sales channels over the next 12 months, showing the market’s proactive efforts to take the chances provided by e-commerce.

BrucePangDirector of Research of HKTDC, stated: “As the world’s biggest e-commerce market, the Chinese Mainland is delighting in a continual intake upgrade, with robust online need for premium, distinct and trendy items. The ASEAN e-commerce market is establishing quickly. Malaysia and Singapore are the stand-outs thanks to their reasonably high buying power, with both ranking as local leaders in regards to e-commerce penetration and development momentum, while likewise providing incredible service chances for Hong Kong business. In the progressively competitive market landscape, Hong Kong organizations must make excellent usage of their recognized credibility for quality, reliability and worldwide appeal. At the exact same time, they need to utilize their knowledge in logistics, supply chain management, marketing and cross-border e-commerce services to present top quality, ingenious abroad items to the Mainland market, while likewise actively broadening their ASEAN client base. By welcoming e-commerce and developing from conventional trading designs towards a more varied market technique, services can open brand-new sources of development while diversifying their functional and market dangers.”

Structure on the success of previous editions, the3rdHong Kong Shopping Festivalwill present a host of brand-new efforts. The Mainland edition will begin inAugustin partnership with significant Mainland e-commerce and social networks platforms, including600 distinctitemsin a devoted marketing project for Hong Kong’s brand names and items. A series of traffic-driving promos and ad campaign will be presented throughoutTaobao, JD.com and Douyinwith devoted project landing pages developed on all 3 platforms. The freshly updatedmainHong Kong Shopping Festivalsitewill work as a one-stop info center, uniting taking part brand name profiles, item deals, live-streaming schedules and other occasion highlights, making it simpler for customers to search and buy items.

Live-stream e-commercewill stay an essential marketing pillar of the Festival. This year, HKTDC will welcome distinguished Mainland livestreamers and their groups, consisting of those fromAustin LiLiveAllenLin LiveandTVB Select (Hong Kong Premium Collection)Liveto host an overall of30 live-streaming sessionsA brand-new“Behind-the-Brandlivestreamserieswill likewise debut this year. Mainland livestreaming groups will take a trip to Hong Kong and take customers on immersive trips of taking part brand names’ factories and retailers, using much deeper insights into their production procedures, brand name stories and item functions. The effort intends to even more improve brand name direct exposure while reinforcing customer self-confidence.

To increase promotion, HKTDC will release a comprehensive online and offline marketing project. This consists of welcoming popular influencers fromXiaohongshu, Douyin and WeChatto go to Hong Kong and take part in aseeding projectpresenting taking part Hong Kong brand names and items to Mainland customers.

TheHong Kong Shopping Festivalwill make its launching inSingapore and Malaysiathis September. Through multi-channel advertising projects, the occasion will raise the profile of Hong Kong brand names and items while supplying taking part business with first-hand direct exposure to the operation of regional e-commerce markets, allowing them to get a much deeper understanding of the local e-commerce community and enhancing the structure for future growth throughout ASEAN.

A main site will be introduced for the ASEAN variation, while complying withShopeeandLazadathe 2 leading e-commerce platforms in Singapore and Malaysia, to open an unique page for the occasion, showcasing around300included items together with unique marketing deals. To even more support Hong Kong services that have yet to develop an existence on e-commerce platforms in Singapore and Malaysia, the occasion will present alimited-time online shopsupplying a practical channel for merchants to list and promote their items. The effort will allow business to check market action, gain useful experience and take brand-new company chances in the ASEAN market.

At today’s interview, agents from brand names taking part in theHong Kong Shopping Festivalshared their e-commerce experiences and expectations. Vivian Tang, Executive Director of Wai Yuen Tong Medicine Company Limited, a returning individual, discussed the brand name’s experience in e-commerce marketing and advertising methods established through previous editions of the Festival. Edmond Yung, Managing Director of ProFone (Hong Kong) Limited, which is taking part for the very first time this year, shared the business’s views on the potential customers for e-commerce advancement, as well as its aspirations to broaden into the Mainland and ASEAN markets.

To assist Hong Kong services reinforce their abilities in running throughout the Chinese Mainland and ASEAN e-commerce markets, HKTDC has actually presented a detailed series of assistance steps. These consist ofindividually expert consultancy servicesthrough which market professionals customize e-commerce techniques and market growth prepares according to each business’s items and brand name positioning, assisting companies develop market advancement techniques that finest match their requirements in both the Mainland and ASEAN markets. For the very first time, theHong Kong Export Credit Insurance Corporation (HKECIC)has actually signed up with the program to present export credit insurance coverage and funding options particularly developed for cross-border e-commerce with the Mainland.

Given thatDecember 2025HKTDC has actually likewise arranged a series ofChineseMainland E-commerce Training Programmeswelcoming knowledgeable e-commerce professionals and effective organization agents to share useful insights and real-life case research studies. Acknowledging the variety of market structures and e-commerce communities throughout ASEAN, HKTDC will likewise present a series of value-added services concentrating on the area. These consist ofspecialised workshops on ASEAN e-commercewhere market professionals will offer thorough analysis of market advancements, platform operations and useful digital marketing techniques, assisting Hong Kong services acquire a more powerful understanding of local market characteristics and complete better in ASEAN.

Hong Kong Shopping Festival (ChineseMainland):https://hkshoppingfestival.hktdc.com/

Hong Kong Shopping Festival (ASEAN): http://hkshoppingfestival-asean.hktdc.com

Associated links:

Hong Kong Adopts Cross-border E-commerce(Hong Kong Exporter Survey 1Q26):https://research.hktdc.com/en/article/MjI4MDMyMTczNA

Discussion: https://bit.ly/3TVhIcw

Interview pictures and advertising video from HKSAR Government Financial Secretary Paul Chan: https://bit.ly/4hzNkhD

Jacky ChungAssociate Executive Director of HKTDC(2nd from left);Bruce PangDirector of Research of HKTDC (2nd from right);Vivian Tang,Executive Director of Wai Yuen Tong Medicine Company Limited (initially from left); andEdmond Yung,Handling Director of ProFone (Hong Kong) Limited (initially from right) participated in today’s interview for the 3rdHong Kong Shopping Festival The HKSAR Government offers complete assistance to theHong Kong Shopping FestivalPaul ChanFinancial Secretary of the HKSAR Government, recorded an advertising video Jacky ChungAssociate Executive Director of HKTDC, stated that through theHong Kong Shopping FestivalHKTDC incorporates training, expert consultancy, live-streaming promo and a useful sales platform to assist organizations advance from finding out e-commerce to mastering e-commerce Bruce PangDirector of Research of HKTDC, stated that as the world’s biggest e-commerce market, Chinese Mainland continues to gain from the continuous upward usage pattern, with online customers revealing strong need for premium, unique and stylish items. ASEAN’s e-commerce market is establishing quickly. Malaysia and Singapore, in specific, delight in reasonably high buying power and rank amongst the area’s leaders in e-commerce use and development momentum, providing remarkable service chances for Hong Kong business TheHong Kong Shopping Festivalhas actually concentrated on the Chinese Mainland market over the previous 2 years and is broadening into the ASEAN market for the very first time this year, assisting Hong Kong organizations establish brand-new sales channels and improve their brand name awareness throughout the area



Media Enquiries

Yuan Tung Financial Relations:

Louise Song Tel: (852) 3428 5691 Email: lsong@yuantung.com.hk

Tiffany Leung Tel: (852) 3428 2361 Email: tleung@yuantung.com.hk

HKTDC’s Communications & & Public Affairs Department

Katy Wong Tel: (852) 2584 4524 Email: katy.ky.wong@hktdc.org

Serena Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4572 Email: serena.hm.cheung@hktdc.org

HKTDC Media Room: https://mediaroom.hktdc.com/en

About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) commemorates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body developed in 1966 to promote, help and establish Hong Kong’s trade. With over 50 workplaces worldwide, consisting of 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way international financial investment and service center. The HKTDC arranges worldwide exhibits, conferences and service objectives to develop organization chances for business, especially little and medium-sized business (SMEs), in the mainland and global markets. The HKTDC likewise supplies updated market insights and item details by means of trade publications, research study reports and digital news channels. For more details, please check out: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.



Subject: Press release summary