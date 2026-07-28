Hong Kong Customs identifies 3 drug trafficking cases including travelers at airport (with pictures) ******************************************************************************************

Hong Kong Customs the other day (July 27) and today (July 28) identified 3 drug trafficking cases at Hong Kong International Airport. About 28 kgs of believed ketamine and 8kg of believed marijuana buds, with an overall projected market price of about $13 million, were taken. 2 females and one guy were apprehended.

In the very first case, a 63-year-old German female traveler got here in Hong Kong from Frankfurt, Germany, the other day. Throughout custom-mades clearance, Customs officers discovered about of 28kg of presumed ketamine in her 2 check-in luggage and 31 alternative cigarette smoking items in her pants pocket. The lady was consequently apprehended.

In the 2nd case, a 23-year-old Filipino woman guest showed up in Hong Kong from Bangkok, Thailand by means of Manila, the Philippines, today. Throughout customizeds clearance, Customs officer discovered about 4kg of believed marijuana buds in her check-in luggage. The lady was consequently detained.

In the 3rd case, a 25-year-old Filipino male traveler showed up in Hong Kong from Bangkok, Thailand, today. Throughout custom-mades clearance, Customs officer discovered about 4kg of thought marijuana buds in his check-in luggage. The male was consequently jailed.

Examinations of the 3 cases are continuous.

Customizeds will continue to step up enforcement versus drug trafficking activities through intelligence analysis. The department likewise advises members of the general public to remain alert and not take part in drug trafficking activities for financial return. They need to decline working with or delegation from another celebration to bring regulated products into and out of Hong Kong. They are likewise advised not to bring unidentified products for other individuals.

Customizeds will continue to use a threat evaluation technique and concentrate on picking travelers from high-risk areas for clearance to fight global drug trafficking activities.

Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking in an unsafe drug is a severe offense. The optimum charge upon conviction is a fine of $5 million and life jail time.

Under the Import and Export Ordinance, anyone who imports an alternative cigarette smoking item into Hong Kong devotes an offense. The optimum charge upon conviction is a fine of $2 million and jail time for 7 years.

Members of the general public might report any believed drug trafficking activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 182 8080 or its devoted crime-reporting e-mail account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk) or online type (eform.cefs.gov.hk/ form/ced002).