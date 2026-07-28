25.6 C
London
Tuesday, July 28, 2026
Subscribe
Home International Hong Kong – Inter-departmental counter-terrorism workout WATCHER effectively concluded (with pictures)

Hong Kong – Inter-departmental counter-terrorism workout WATCHER effectively concluded (with pictures)

By
Leslie Atkins
-
0
101

Inter-departmental counter-terrorism workout WATCHER effectively concluded (with images)

******************************************************************************************

Hong Kong Customs, in partnership with the Immigration Department (ImmD), carried out a joint counter-terrorism workout codenamed “WATCHER” today (July 28) at the Shenzhen Bay Control Point.

About 100 officers from Customs and the ImmD took part in the workout. The workout simulated a circumstance in a joint department counter-terrorism operation throughout a significant celebration, where the chauffeur and guest of an outgoing personal automobile were believed to be associated with terrorist activities. Officers consequently spotted believed terrorism-related products and created travel files inside the automobile. Throughout the evaluation, a thought bomb gadget was found at the outgoing personal vehicle kiosk. Officers instantly started an evacuation operation, leaving all individuals at the scene in a safe and organized way.

This workout boosted frontline officers’ counter-terrorism awareness and their abilities to deal with counter-terrorism intelligence, while reinforcing inter-departmental co-ordination and interaction in action to terrorism-related emergency situations, safeguarding the lives and residential or commercial property of people in addition to protecting nationwide security.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Popular

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Get $10 by answering a Simple Survey. Click Here