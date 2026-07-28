Hong Kong – Inter-departmental counter-terrorism workout WATCHER effectively concluded (with pictures)

Inter-departmental counter-terrorism workout WATCHER effectively concluded (with images) ******************************************************************************************

Hong Kong Customs, in partnership with the Immigration Department (ImmD), carried out a joint counter-terrorism workout codenamed “WATCHER” today (July 28) at the Shenzhen Bay Control Point.

About 100 officers from Customs and the ImmD took part in the workout. The workout simulated a circumstance in a joint department counter-terrorism operation throughout a significant celebration, where the chauffeur and guest of an outgoing personal automobile were believed to be associated with terrorist activities. Officers consequently spotted believed terrorism-related products and created travel files inside the automobile. Throughout the evaluation, a thought bomb gadget was found at the outgoing personal vehicle kiosk. Officers instantly started an evacuation operation, leaving all individuals at the scene in a safe and organized way.

This workout boosted frontline officers’ counter-terrorism awareness and their abilities to deal with counter-terrorism intelligence, while reinforcing inter-departmental co-ordination and interaction in action to terrorism-related emergency situations, safeguarding the lives and residential or commercial property of people in addition to protecting nationwide security.