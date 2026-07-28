Hong Kong – SCST praises Hong Kong China guys’s foil group on winning silver medal in World Championships

SCST congratulates Hong Kong China males’s foil group on winning silver medal in World Championships ******************************************************************************************

The Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Miss Rosanna Law, today (July 28) extended her congratulations to the Hong Kong China males’s foil group on winning a silver medal in the Men’s Team Foil occasion in the Fencing World Championships 2026.

Miss Law stated, “The team comprising Ryan Choi, Cheung Ka-long, Harris Ho, and Leung Chin-yu, demonstrated outstanding performance throughout the competition, showcasing Hong Kong athletes’ charm and perseverance. I am proud that they have made history by winning Hong Kong’s first-ever team silver medal in the Fencing World Championships. I also hope that the Hong Kong China fencing team will continue to strive for excellence and achieve greater success in the 20th Asian Games this September.”