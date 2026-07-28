Japan – Toyota, Volvo Group and Daimler Truck AG indication binding arrangement for Toyota to sign up with cellcentric as equivalent investor

The Volvo Group, Daimler Truck AG, cellcentric and Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) have actually signed a binding arrangement for Toyota to sign up with as an equivalent partner and investor in cellcentric, with each owner to hold one 3rd. The contract follows the previous non-binding contract signed at the end of March this year. Conclusion of the deal is conditional upon getting regulative approvals. Through the cooperation, the celebrations plan to enhance cellcentric’s position as a leading designer and producer of fuel cell systems for sturdy business applications.

Upon conclusion of the deal, Toyota will end up being an equivalent partner in cellcentric together with the Volvo Group and Daimler Truck AG. The celebrations prepare to work together on equivalent terms, with the objective of enhancing cellcentric’s technological lead, commercial scale and competitiveness in durable fuel cell innovation. Through cooperation with market associations and partners throughout the whole hydrogen worth chain, the partners intend to actively support the advancement of hydrogen supply and facilities and unlock the hydrogen community.

cellcentric will continue to run as an independent and self-governing business and serve a broad series of clients in durable on-road and off-road transportation, along with other durable applications such as coaches, fixed power generation, marine, rail and heavy off-highway devices. The Volvo Group, Daimler Truck AG and Toyota will continue to contend separately in all other locations of their particular companies.

Conclusion of the deal is anticipated around year end 2026 or start of 2027 and undergoes acquiring regulative approvals.

About cellcentric

cellcentric establishes, produces, and advertises fuel cell systems for usage in sturdy business lorries and other applications with similar requirements. cellcentric is a joint endeavor of Daimler Truck AG and the Volvo Group established in 2021. The business gain from the knowledge and substantial experience gotten from years of establishing fuel cell systems by its predecessor business. cellcentric’s objective is to end up being an international producer and tier 1 provider of fuel cell systems and hence make a contribution to climate-neutral and sustainable transport. More than 560 extremely certified workers are constantly advancing cellcentric’s modern fuel cell innovation. They operate in interdisciplinary groups at websites in Kirchheim/Teck, Esslingen, Stuttgart (Germany) and Burnaby (Canada). Approximately 700 private patents highlight cellcentric’s leading function in fuel cell innovation advancement.

“Achieving zero, and adding new value beyond it”

As part of efforts to pass our lovely “Home Planet” to the next generation, Toyota has actually recognized and is assisting to fix problems dealt with by people and general society, which Toyota calls “Achieving Zero,” wanting to help in reducing the unfavorable effects triggered by these concerns to individuals and the environment to absolutely no. In addition, Toyota is likewise looking “Beyond Zero” to produce and offer higher worth by continuing to vigilantly look for methods to enhance lives and society for the future.

About Beyond Zero https://global.toyota/en/mobility/beyond-zero/

Toyota Motor Corporation works to establish and produce ingenious, safe and top quality services and products that develop joy by supplying movement for all. Our company believe that real accomplishment originates from supporting our consumers, partners, workers, and the neighborhoods in which we run. Considering that our starting over 80 years earlier in 1937, we have actually used our Guiding Principles in pursuit of a more secure, greener and more inclusive society. Today, as we change into a movement business establishing linked, automated, shared and amazed innovations, we likewise stay real to our Guiding Principles and a number of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals to assist recognize an ever-better world, where everybody is totally free to move.

SDGs Initiatives https://global.toyota/en/sustainability/sdgs/