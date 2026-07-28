Japan – Next-generation viewer experience at KYOJO CUP: AI chooses and provides “The minute you wish to see” with ultra-low latency

Next-generation viewer experience at KYOJO CUP: AI chooses and provides “The moment you want to see” with ultra-low latency

Regional 5G and Physical AI make it possible for real-time video shipment, getting rid of the requirement for devoted studios for a brand-new viewer experience

Tokyo, Kawasaki, and Saitama, Japan, July 27, 2026 – (JCN Newswire) – Nautilus Technologies Inc., Nomura Research Institute, Ltd., Internet Initiative Japan Inc., 1Finity Inc., a Fujitsu business and leading supplier of international network services, Fujitsu Limited, Ghelia Inc., and M-TEC Co., Ltd. today collectively revealed the start of a presentation try out Mitsubishi Electric Corporation. This job will verify next-generation real-time video streaming system, leveraging Local 5G and Physical AI, utilizing the “KYOJO CUP” formula vehicle race as its setting. This effort belongs to the “Survey on the Effectiveness Verification of Low-Latency Distributed Processing Technology in Next-Generation Infrastructure” task, led by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization(NEDO).

Regional 5G real-time streaming and Physical AI control in a live race environment

This presentation will validate a system (hereinafter, “this system”that gets 4K video and telemetry information in real-time from in-car cams and telemetry systems on racing automobiles by means of Local 5G. AI then immediately carries out proper modifying, choice, and info overlay to provide “the most exciting footage” to viewers in real-time.

This system uses Physical AI, incorporating in-car video and telemetry information, based upon in-depth physical 3D designs originated from real information at Fuji Speedway. The AI quickly identifies “the most exciting situations” and provides “the moment they want to see” to viewers at the circuit, on the area. This system uses an entirely brand-new, immersive user experience filled with a sense of live existence. As all procedures are handled by open systems and AI, the requirement for devoted studios, systems, and specialized workers– typically needed for in place broadcasting– is gotten rid of. This intends to promote a low-cost, flexible video circulation service deployable at varied occasion locations.

This presentation is being performed in line with the federal government’s “Watt-Bit Concept.” It will develop a Local 5G-enabled Physical AI-controlled real-time streaming system within a live functional environment for the “KYOJO CUP” last race. This is attained by connecting CPU servers set up at Fuji Speedway with remote GPU servers situated at power business substations and sales workplaces.

System setup

The System’s setup is as follows:

Telemetry information and 4K video from telemetry systems and in-car cams set up on 22 taking part formula automobiles will be moved to CPU servers within Fuji Speedway through the released Local 5G network. This information is then saved in “Tsurugi,” an ultra-high-speed relational database (RDB). Simultaneously, Tsurugi will relate to “GeoCLOVER”– a spatiotemporal information platform that holds Fuji Speedway’s 3D circuit information– and call remote GPUs linked by means of an optical network. From the saved telemetry information, 4K video, and in-venue 3D information, Physical AI will immediately identify “which footage is most exciting.” Based upon this AI judgment, Tsurugi will provide proper guidelines to customer applications, providing “the most exciting footage” to users in real-time.

Figure: System setup

Each business’s function in the System is as follows:

-Nautilus Technologies: Overall task management, arrangement of middleware (Tsurugi), and system architecture oversight.

-Nomura Research Institute: Evaluation of commercial capacity of innovative innovations, and solution of techniques for social application.

– Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ): Local 5G building and construction, arrangement of CPU/GPU server environments, and total facilities management within Fuji Speedway.

– 1Finity/ Fujitsu: Provision, building and construction, and technical assistance for APN devices and optical network user interface cards (optical NIC).

– Ghelia: AI advancement and streaming application advancement.

– TEPCO Power Grid: Provision of optical network and Watt-Bit partnership platform facilities.

– CHUBU Electric Power Grid: Provision of optical network and Watt-Bit partnership platform facilities.

– Mitsubishi Electric: Provision of 3D design production (GeoCLOVER).

– M-TEC: Provision of telemetry systems and in-car electronic cameras.

Cooperation: KYOJO CUP Organizing Committee, Fuji Speedway Corporation, FSAS Technologies Inc. (arrangement of GPU servers “PRIMERGY RX2540 M8”.

About each core innovation

About Local 5G:

Wireless interaction for high-speed mobile things needs accurate synchronization with base station signals, smooth handover in between base stations, and steady bandwidth allowance. The IIJ Group has actually been actively performing Local 5G confirmation for formula cars and truck races, and it is anticipated that the information interaction network developed for this job will show adequately useful and beneficial. The application of Local 5G innovation is seeing increasing need in the OT (Operational Technology) sector of making websites and as an additional interaction suggests for momentary occasion locations. We intend to broaden its release throughout different fields as a service for developing information interaction networks independent of traditional smart phone networks.

About APN (All-Photonics Network) and optical NIC:

APN makes it possible for low-latency transmission of big volumes of information by processing optical signals from sender to receiver without conversion. This presentation uses APN to accomplish real-time AI processing and recognize the Watt-Bit Concept, a tactical structure that connects electrical energy grids (“watts”and telecoms(“bits”to enhance energy usage and computing power. Furthermore, 1Finity will present optical NICs, presently under advancement and set up for release in October 2026. By utilizing optical NICs, servers situated over 100 km apart can be straight linked through optical signals without the requirement for standard L2/L3 switches or routers. This accomplishes even more low latency and reducing efficiency deterioration throughout long-distance interaction through a special system.

About Tsurugi:

At the core of the System is “Tsurugi,” a Japanese-made ultra-high-speed RDB. Nautilus Technologies is accountable for the assistance and architectural style of this system. Tsurugi is a Japanese-made open-source next-generation RDB established with NEDO’s assistance, using first-rate efficiency while making sure end-to-end assistance and production within Japan. It is likewise a leader in AI combination, consisting of assistance for MCPs, and includes a system to perfectly use remote GPUs from the RDB as user-defined functions (UDFs). This makes it extremely suitable with low-latency AI, which is among its essential qualities.

About AI:

Ghelia is accountable for the execution and arrangement of AI. The ultra-low latency AI scoring released in this presentation is defined by its capability to integrate in-car telemetry and video information and immediately compute the scene’s enjoyment level in real-time. By incorporating external understanding grounding with video linkage, and carrying out an extensive ranking of scenes that resonate with viewers’ feelings, this system is placed as a Physical AI that links acknowledgment outcomes to decision-making in the physical area. Progressing, its application will broaden to support actions in the real world, such as race group technique preparation and chauffeur help.

About GeoCLOVER:

GeoCLOVER is a spatiotemporal information platform established by Mitsubishi Electric that essentially recreates the whole real life as spatial and temporal information. In this presentation experiment, it offers 3D spatial information of Fuji Speedway. Based upon this information, Physical AI integrates in-car video, telemetry, and GPUs to identify race scenarios in real-time. In the future, it intends to broaden its organization to a large range of locations, consisting of factories, facilities, and structures, in cooperation with RDB Tsurugi.

About KYOJO CUP:

The KYOJO CUP, released in 2017, is Japan’s very first and the world’s very first expert race series solely for ladies. Intense fights mostly unfold at Fuji Speedway. All individuals utilize similar spec formula cars and trucks, making sure totally equivalent conditions where success is identified entirely by driving ability and race method. Over the last few years, with increasing global involvement, it has actually ended up being a race bring in considerable attention not just from Japan however likewise worldwide.

Positioning of This Study

Tatsunori Endo, Project Manager and Team Leader of the Generative AI Team, AI and Robotics Department, NewEnergy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) remarks:

“Since 2018, NEDO has actually been executing the AI Chips and Next-Generation Computing Technologies Development Project for High-Efficiency and High-Speed Processing (the “Project”), with the objective of producing next generation details processing innovations that exceed extensions of existing innovations.

From the beginning of the Project, NEDO acknowledged the increasing power intake of information centers as a future social obstacle. With the introduction and fast adoption of generative AI, this obstacle has actually grown far beyond our preliminary expectations. As one of the possible options to this problem, NEDO has actually been advancing the advancement of low-latency dispersed processing innovations through the Project. The relational database (RDB)Tsurugi, which will be used in the confirmation activities of this research study, is among the results of these efforts.

Through this research study, NEDO will assess the efficiency of low-latency dispersed processing innovations, an essential next-generation info processing innovation, with the objectives of dealing with social obstacles occurring from the speeding up adoption of AI and reinforcing Japan’s commercial competitiveness through the release of ingenious innovations.

The scheduled field trials include partnership throughout numerous markets and sectors. We anticipate these efforts not just to verify the efficiency of the innovation, however likewise to add to the development of brand-new next-generation services and organization chances.”

About IIJ

Established in 1992, IIJ is among Japan’s leading Internet-access and thorough network options companies. IIJ and its group business supply overall network services that generally accommodate high-end business clients. IIJ’s services consist of top quality Internet connection services, systems combination, cloud computing services, security services and mobile services. IIJ has actually developed one of the biggest Internet foundation networks in Japan that is linked to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ was noted on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2022. To find out more about IIJ, check out the IIJ Web website at https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/.

About 1Finity

1Finity, a Fujitsu business, is a worldwide supplier of interactions networks for our linked world. We distinctively integrate technological management and competence in open optical and cordless networking, network automation, and used AI/ML to develop, develop, run, and keep vital digital interactions network facilities. Working together carefully with community partners, we provide transformative results for provider and network operators, and allow them to lower TCO, enhance network efficiency, and boost energy performance. For more details, see www.1Finity.com

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu’s function is to make the world more sustainable by constructing rely on society through development. As the digital improvement partner of option for consumers around the world, our 100,000 staff members work to deal with a few of the best difficulties dealing with humankind. Our series of services and options make use of 5 crucial innovations: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we unite to provide sustainability improvement. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported combined incomes of 3.5 trillion yen (US$ 23 billion) for the ended March 31, 2026 and stays the leading digital services business in Japan by market share. Discover outmore: https://global.fujitsu/en-global

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