Japan – Report confirming the net carbon effect of NEC’s farming service, CropScope, released as part of the Net Carbon Impact effort promoted by the EU Green Digital Coalition

Report validating the net carbon effect of NEC’s farming option, CropScope, released as part of the Net Carbon Impact effort promoted by the EU Green Digital Coalition

The research study assessed the results of variable-rate fertilization on corn, winter season wheat, and spring wheat. Significantly, for winter season wheat, the net carbon effect arising from minimized fertilizer usage was discovered to be roughly 4 times higher than the emissions from tractor operations.

TOKYO, June 12, 2026 – (JCN Newswire)- NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701)revealed the release of the last report from the Net Carbon Impact job performed by the European Green Digital Coalition (hereinafter “EGDC”(1), which quantitatively examined the decarbonization results of executing NEC’s clever farming option “CropScope”(2).

The last report is readily available here: https://www.greendigitalcoalition.eu/case-studies-deployment-phase/#agriculture

The EGDC is a union of business developed at the demand of the European Council, with the assistance of the European Parliament and the European Commission, with the objective of lowering greenhouse gas emissions throughout society through making use of digital innovations.

Under this effort, the net carbon effect of digital innovations is quantitatively evaluated as a procedure of emissions decrease by comparing situations in which digital innovations are “used” and “not used”based upon a clinical approach established by the EGDC.

About Net Carbon Impact

Net carbon effect describes the general net decrease in greenhouse gas emissions accomplished through the adoption of digital innovations, determined by deducting the extra emissions produced through the production, operation, and disposal of the devices needed to carry out those innovations from the emissions decreases allowed by the innovations themselves.

Due to the fact that it likewise takes into consideration boost in emissions related to using such devices, net carbon effect allows an unbiased evaluation of the real emissions decrease result that the adoption of an offered innovation has throughout society as a whole.

Summary of the Case Study

This case research study concentrated on the variable-rate fertilization function included into NEC’s wise farming option, “CropScope.” Variable-rate fertilization is an approach in which fertilizer is used at enhanced rates for each location of a field according to crop development conditions and soil conditions, instead of using the exact same quantity evenly throughout the whole field.

The research study compared situations in which CropScope’s variable-rate fertilization function was executed and not carried out at farms in Hokkaido, Japan, and adequately assessed:

the decrease result on fertilizer use accomplished through variable-rate fertilization; and

the net carbon effect arising from decreased fertilizer use.

As an outcome, CropScope’s variable-rate fertilization function was verified to have a concrete result on decreasing greenhouse gas emissions in the farming sector.

How Variable Rate Fertilization Contributes to Decarbonization

Fertilizers utilized in farming consist of nitrogen, which is vital for crop development. When fertilizer is used in quantities surpassing what crops can take in, excess nitrogen stays in the soil. This recurring nitrogen is changed through the activity of soil microbes, producing laughing gas (Nâ ‚‚ O), a greenhouse gas, at the same time.

Laughing gas is a greenhouse gas with an international warming possible around 270 times higher than that of co2. Appropriately, properly lowering fertilizer usage through variable-rate fertilization assists reduce laughing gas emissions and can make a substantial contribution to decarbonization throughout society.

Decrease Effects by Crop (Winter Wheat, Spring Wheat, Corn) (3)

In this report, we took a look at the impacts over the whole growing season for 3 crop types: winter season wheat, spring wheat, and corn. The primary findings for each crop are as follows.

For all crops assessed, the net carbon effect accomplished through decreased fertilizer usage substantially went beyond the typical emissions produced by tractor operations throughout the growing duration.

These outcomes quantitatively show that carrying out CropScope’s variable-rate fertilization function can decrease unneeded fertilizer usage while likewise adding to lower ecological effect.

Secondary Effects Beyond Greenhouse Gas Reductions

In addition to greenhouse gas decreases, this evaluation likewise determined the following secondary advantages:

Economic advantages for farmers through decreased fertilizer expenses

Enhanced water quality and decreased threats of eutrophication and negative eco-friendly effects through the suppression of fertilizer overflow

Enhanced soil health, such as boosted soil raw material retention

These findings show that variable-rate fertilization innovation using digital innovations can contribute both to farming sustainability and to environment modification mitigation.

Looking Ahead

NEC will utilize the insights acquired from this effort to promote decarbonization in the farming sector and pursue the production of agriculture-based carbon credits.

NEC will continue to add to the synchronised development of both DX (Digital Transformation) and GX (Green Transformation) throughout society through making use of digital innovations.

(1) The European Green Digital Coalition (EGDC) is an industry-led effort, supported by the European Commission and the European Parliament at the demand of the Council of the European Union, that intends to take advantage of the emissions decrease capacity of digital services throughout all sectors.

(2) About NEC’s wise farming service “CropScope”

https://www.nec.com/en/global/solutions/agri/index.html

(3) The conditions under which this case research study was performed are as follows.

(4)Calculated based upon the tax-exempt farming diesel fuel usage requirements released by Taisetsu Agricultural Cooperative (Hokkaido) and the emission aspect released by Japan’s Ministry of the Environment (diesel fuel: 2.619 kgCOâ ‚‚/ L), presuming 4 tractor operations (tillage, seeding, intertillage, and harvesting). ãEUREUR(Reference: Agricultural Tax-Exempt Diesel Fuel Consumption Standards: http://www.jataisetu.or.jp/kouhou/R7menkeikikai.pdf (Japanese text), Emission Factors: https://www.env.go.jp/council/16pol-ear/y164-04/mat04.pdf (Japanese text)

About NEC

The NEC Group leverages innovation to develop social worth and promote a more sustainable world where everybody has the opportunity to reach their complete capacity. NEC Corporation was developed in 1899. Today, the NEC Group’s roughly 110,000 staff members use world-leading AI, security, and interactions innovations to fix the most important requirements of consumers and society.For more details, please go to https://www.nec.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

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