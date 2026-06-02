‘Euphoria’ Series Finale ‘Felt Like an Honest Ending,’ Says Creator Sam Levinson

The author described that the story was “an awful one in the end– however it’s likewise the fact”

Blissis formally over. The turbulent drama series concerned an end on HBO on Sunday night with the Season 3 ending, concluding with the death of Zendaya’s character Rue from an unexpected overdose.

In a behind-the-scenes sector that aired on HBO after the ending, developer Sam Levinson stated, “It seemed like a sincere ending. The truthful ending is individuals like Rue do not make it. … I believe in the end, I wished to inform a truthful story about dependency. I likewise wished to narrate about sorrow and the psychological chaos that it can develop.”

As Rue overdoses, she has a dream about Fezco, who was played by Angus Cloud before his death in 2023. The series includes unused video of the 2 stars. “I wished to inform the story for Angus and for individuals who weren’t approved a 2nd opportunity,” Levinson kept in mind on the clip.

< iframe title ="Euphoria Season 3 | Behind The Scenes Episode 8 | HBO Max" width ="1140" height ="641" data-lazy-type ="iframe" frameborder ="0" referrerpolicy ="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen permit ="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share;" nitro-og-src ="https://www.youtube.com/embed/SqjI-lGLi3A?feature=oembed&autoplay=1" nitro-lazy-src ="data:text/html;base64,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">

Levinson likewise informed theNew York City Timesthat Season 3 is the main ending of the series.”In regards to the story that we set out to inform, which is a story about dependency and its repercussions, this seems like completion to me, “he stated.

He included that he had actually initially composed a”various trajectory for the character of Rue.”The news of Cloud’s death affected how he ultimately shaped the last season.” I ‘d constantly been actually worried about the occurrence of fentanyl and it’s something we’ve handled over the seasons. As soon as he passed away I had to re-conceive the script and I believed,’You can’t inform a story about dependency today without the extremely genuine effects. The majority of people do not get a 2nd opportunity.'”

Levinson described that the program’s story is “an awful one in the end– however it’s likewise the reality.” “If you are exploring or taking drugs today, it’s extremely possible it’ll eliminate you.”

Previously this year, Levinson informedWandererthat he wished to keep Cloud’s character alive on the program. “Keeping Angus alive in the story, it resembled, if I could not manage it in life, a minimum of I can manage it in the work,” he described. “The sorrow with Angus deeply notified the season. He was somebody I enjoyed quite. And somebody I combated really difficult for. Look, I’ve handled dependency. I’m fluent in it. You’re constantly kind of ready, however losing Angus truly shook me and made me mad for a lot of factors.”

Zendaya formerly hinted that Season 3 would beEcstasy‘s last. Throughout an interview onThe Drew Barrymore Showin April, Barrymore asked straight-up if this would be the last season, to which Zendaya responded: “I believe so, yeah.” She included, “That closure is coming.”

From Wanderer United States.