Meerut, Security companies have actually heightened monitoring and introduced a joint examination after reports of suspicious drone-like things being identified over the Meerut Cantonment location in Uttar Pradesh, authorities stated on Tuesday. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Suspicious drone over Meerut Cantonment puts security agencies on alert; probe on" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/01/27/400x225/ht-generic_cities2_1769511880449_1769511907099.jpg"alt ="Suspicious drone over Meerut Cantonment puts security agencies on alert; probe on"title ="Suspicious drone over Meerut Cantonment puts security agencies on alert; probe on"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Suspicious drone over Meerut Cantonment puts security firms on alert; probe on

According to authorities, details was gotten on the night of May 30 that some suspicious camera-equipped drones were seen flying over the cantonment location.

Following the alert, groups of the Army and regional authorities collectively performed search operations and notified senior military in addition to cops authorities.

As part of the examination, search operations were performed around Sardhana Road, Kankerkhera, RVC and Ganganagar locations. CCTV video from the area is likewise being analyzed, the authorities stated.

Extra City Superintendent of Police, City, Vinayak Gopal Bhonsle stated the info concerning drone-like things over the cantonment location was gotten through Army and regional authorities channels on May 30 night.

“Taking the information seriously, the police surveillance team, social media cell and other specialised units were tasked with investigating the matter,” Bhonsle stated.

He stated an extensive search operation had actually been performed by a joint group making up Army Police, regional authorities and district cops workers.

A top-level conference including senior Army officers and authorities from main firms was likewise held to make sure adherence to security-related standard procedure, he included.

Bhonsle stated the matter was being examined in coordination with specialised Army systems.

The ASP City likewise refuted media reports declaring that 2 drones had actually been shot down. Army authorities have actually rejected any such occurrence and no verification has actually been gotten up until now, he stated.

The authorities stated that flying drones without approval in a limited military zone is a punishable offense. Proper legal action will be taken in accordance with the findings of the examination, they included.

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