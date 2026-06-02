India’s Shanghai envoy, Chinese authorities go over strategies to improve culture, tourist ties

Beijing: India’s Consul General in Shanghai Pratik Mathur held conversations with a Chinese cultural authorities on improving cultural exchanges and promoting tourist, as part of efforts to enhance people-to-people incorporate eastern China.

Mathur connected with a cross-section of Friends of India as part of continuous efforts to even more enhance India’s growing profile in eastern China and deepen cultural and diaspora linkages in between the 2 nations, according to a news release provided by the Indian Consulate in Shanghai on Tuesday.

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Throughout the engagements on Monday, Mathur fulfilled Zhang Jiaxing, Chief Executive Officer of the Guoyun Intangible Cultural Heritage Centre.

The 2 sides talked about opportunities for improving cultural exchanges, promoting good understanding, and motivating higher traveler streams to India under the “Incredible India” project.

They likewise highlighted the significance of leveraging conventional cultural heritage as a bridge for reinforcing bilateral people-to-people ties, the release stated.

Mathur likewise inaugurated a Yoga shivir (camp) at Dr Reddy’s Laboratories in the Suzhou-Kunshan area as part of activities leading up to the yearly International Day of Yoga (IDY), which will happen internationally on June 21.

The occasion, arranged around the style “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”drew passionate involvement from members of the regional neighborhood and highlighted the growing appeal of yoga and holistic wellness practices in eastern China.

The envoy likewise revealed the upcoming “Magic Flute” performance series in Shanghai and Hangzhou.

The efficiencies will include Indian flautist Rajat Prasanna and Mandy Chen, a kept in mind Chinese tabla exponent.

The performances are anticipated to advance cultural cooperation even more and bring Indian creative customs better to Chinese audiences, the release stated.

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