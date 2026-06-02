PhysicsWallah (PW) Celebrates the Strong Performance of Students from Bengaluru in JEE Advanced 2026

Education company PhysicsWallah (PW) has celebrated the strong performance of its students in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026. Anukriti Jain (AIR 4617) and Nayanashri A C (AIR 4596), amongst others, were some of the high-performing students of PhysicsWallah in Bengaluru.

According to the official press release issued by the organising Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), a total of 1,79,694 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE Advanced 2026, out of which 56,880 candidates qualified.

Alakh Pandey, Founder and CEO of PhysicsWallah, said, “I want to congratulate every student who cleared the JEE Advanced 2026 examination through their hard work and determination. For those who did not get the results they hoped for today, please remember that this single exam does not define your capabilities or your future success. Education is a long journey, and this is just one step, so keep your chin up and stay resilient because many new opportunities lie ahead for you.”

PhysicsWallah provides test preparation courses for various competitive examinations, including JEE and NEET, as well as school curriculum support, operating through online platforms, hybrid centres, and offline coaching institutes across India. The offline Vidyapeeth centres in the city offer students structured test preparation, regular academic evaluations, and doubt-resolution support.