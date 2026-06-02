Examine fuel rates as unrefined reaches $95 per barrel

Run-through Gas, Diesel cost today (June 2): Petrol and diesel rates stayed steady across the country on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, regardless of current boosts in petroleum costs. Experts suggest state-run oil business are still dealing with marketing losses on both fuels. International oil rates saw small changes amidst U.S.-Iran ceasefire unpredictability and Strait of Hormuz potential customers.

Agencies Gas Diesel Price today June 2

Fuel and diesel rates have actually stayed steady throughout the nation today, on June 2, 2026, with the exception of a couple of paise. In the last 20 days, the fuel rates have actually been increased for 4 times, with the most recent boost of Rs 2.6 and Rs 2.7 per litre respectively last Monday. Regardless of 4 successive boosts in gas and diesel rates last month, state-run oil marketing business (OMCs) are still sustaining marketing losses of about Rs 5.5 per litre on gas and Rs 4.5 per litre on diesel, according to experts.

READ: Oil Price Today (June 2)



Oil rates saw little modification on Tuesday as markets continued to evaluate unpredictability surrounding the U.S.-Iran ceasefire settlements and the potential customers of resuming the Strait of Hormuz. Brent unrefined futures were up 6 cents, or 0.06%, at $95.04 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) unrefined slipped 17 cents, or 0.18%, to $91.99 a barrel.

Fuel, Diesel rate today

In Delhi, gas is now priced at Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel expenses Rs 95.20 per litre. In India’s monetary capital Mumbai, fuel is retailing at Rs 111.18 per litre and you need to pay Rs 97.83 for one litre of diesel. Here is a list of gas and diesel costs in city cities on June 2:

Gas Prices on June 2, 2026