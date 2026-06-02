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Home Business Examine fuel rates as unrefined reaches $95 per barrel

Examine fuel rates as unrefined reaches $95 per barrel

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Gas, Diesel cost today (June 2): Petrol and diesel rates stayed steady across the country on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, regardless of current boosts in petroleum costs. Experts suggest state-run oil business are still dealing with marketing losses on both fuels. International oil rates saw small changes amidst U.S.-Iran ceasefire unpredictability and Strait of Hormuz potential customers.

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Gas Diesel Price today June 2

Fuel and diesel rates have actually stayed steady throughout the nation today, on June 2, 2026, with the exception of a couple of paise. In the last 20 days, the fuel rates have actually been increased for 4 times, with the most recent boost of Rs 2.6 and Rs 2.7 per litre respectively last Monday. Regardless of 4 successive boosts in gas and diesel rates last month, state-run oil marketing business (OMCs) are still sustaining marketing losses of about Rs 5.5 per litre on gas and Rs 4.5 per litre on diesel, according to experts.

READ: Oil Price Today (June 2)

Oil rates saw little modification on Tuesday as markets continued to evaluate unpredictability surrounding the U.S.-Iran ceasefire settlements and the potential customers of resuming the Strait of Hormuz. Brent unrefined futures were up 6 cents, or 0.06%, at $95.04 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) unrefined slipped 17 cents, or 0.18%, to $91.99 a barrel.

Fuel, Diesel rate today

In Delhi, gas is now priced at Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel expenses Rs 95.20 per litre. In India’s monetary capital Mumbai, fuel is retailing at Rs 111.18 per litre and you need to pay Rs 97.83 for one litre of diesel. Here is a list of gas and diesel costs in city cities on June 2:

Gas Prices on June 2, 2026

City Fuel (/ litre)
New Delhi 102.12
Mumbai 111.21
Kolkata 113.51
Chennai 107.74
Gurugram 102.85
Noida 101.93
Bengaluru 110.93
Bhubaneswar 108.75
Chandigarh 101.56
Hyderabad 115.62
Jaipur 113.46
Lucknow 101.85
Patna 113.74
Thiruvananthapuram 114.95

Diesel Prices on June 2, 2026

City Diesel (/ litre)
New Delhi 95.20
Mumbai 97.83
Kolkata 99.82
Chennai 99.55
Gurugram 95.64
Noida 95.42
Bengaluru 98.80
Bhubaneswar 100.63
Chandigarh 90.42
Hyderabad 102.54
Jaipur 98.92
Lucknow 95.47
Patna 100.46
Thiruvananthapuram 103.47

What impacts fuel, diesel costs in India?

Gas and diesel rates in India are affected by a mix of international and domestic aspects. The most significant element is the rate of petroleum in the worldwide market, as petroleum is the essential basic material utilized to make fuel and diesel. When international crude costs increase or fall, fuel rates in India can likewise be impacted.

Another essential element is the rupee-dollar currency exchange rate. Because India imports a big share of its petroleum, a weaker rupee can make imports more costly, while a more powerful rupee can help in reducing expenses.

Taxes likewise play a significant function. The Central federal government’s import tax task and state federal governments’ Value Added Tax (VAT) are contributed to sustain rates, which is why fuel and diesel rates differ from one city to another.

Do Petrol and Diesel costs alter every day?

India follows a vibrant fuel rates system, which enables Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum to examine fuel costs every day.

Everyday evaluation does not always imply everyday modifications. Despite the fact that OMCs evaluate market conditions frequently, fuel and diesel costs might stay the same for days and even weeks. This can occur in spite of variations in worldwide petroleum costs, currency exchange rates, or worldwide fuel markets.

When market conditions and policy factors to consider support a modification, oil business might increase or reduce retail fuel rates. Simply put, fuel rates are inspected every day, however they are not instantly modified every day.

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