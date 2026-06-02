Parliamentary Panel to fulfill today to evaluate OSM in CBSE examinations, 3-language formula in Class 9th, 10th

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth & Sports is arranged to satisfy at 11:00 am at the Parliament House Annexe (PHA) on Tuesday to examine on usage of On-Screen-Marking (OSM) in Grade 12 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) assessment and the application associated to three-language formula in Classes 9th and 10th.

Throughout the conference, the committee will ponder issues relating to using On-Screen-Marking in CBSE Class 12 board evaluations, especially problems dealt with by trainees and the assessment procedure following its adoption. The committee is anticipated to analyze whether the system has actually affected evaluation openness, performance, or trainee results.

The panel will likewise use up considerations on the application of the three-language formula in secondary school education, concentrating on its execution in Classes 9 and 10 and its ramifications for trainees throughout various states. As part of the procedures, the committee will hear views from senior authorities, consisting of the Secretary of the Department of School Education under the Ministry of Education (Ministry of Education), and the Chairman of CBSE.

Their inputs are anticipated to notify the committee’s evaluation of the present structure and possible policy suggestions. The conversation comes amidst continuous policy-level analysis of assessment reforms and language education policy in school curricula throughout the nation.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday revealed that its much-awaited confirmation and re-evaluation website for Class 12 trainees is now live, ending unpredictability after a hold-up triggered by technical problems and cybersecurity issues.

In a post on X, CBSE Headquarters notified trainees that the website had actually ended up being functional and advised them to follow the application procedure thoroughly.

“Dearest Students, The verification and re-evaluation portal is now LIVE! Please watch the video carefully for step-by-step instructions on how to apply for Verification of Marks and re-evaluation,” CBSE HQ stated.

The launch comes a day after a CBSE authorities informed ANI that the website, initially set up to go survive on June 1, had actually come across technical problems and would begin quickly. The hold-up had actually triggered issue amongst trainees and moms and dads, especially after reports of problems throughout the answer-sheet gain access to procedure previously this month.

CBSE had actually previously specified that the website would be made functional from June 1, 2026, to assist in a transparent and smooth procedure for trainees looking for confirmation of marks and re-evaluation of response books.

Released on June 2, 2026