CBSE Class 12 confirmation and re-evaluation website goes live after hold-up

The procedure, consisting of submission and charge payment, is totally digital. While the system is apparently operating efficiently, small technical problems are being solved|

Image Credit: KRISHNAN VV

The Central Board of Verification and re-evaluation website for class 12 trainees went reside in the morning hours on Tuesday. The website has actually ended up being functional after being postponed two times.

In a declaration, CBSE stated the online website for confirmation of problems in scanned copies of response books and re-evaluation of responses will stay open from 2 June 2026 to 6 June 2026 for trainees who have actually gotten scanned copies of their assessed response books. It likewise laid out the procedure actions.

The procedure, consisting of application submission and charge payment, is totally online, and CBSE will analyze the demands and interact the result upon conclusion.

The Board, through its authorities X account, was likewise seen reacting to trainees who dealt with technical concerns.

Sources stated that while the website is operating usually and running efficiently, a couple of technical problems have actually been reported and are being dealt with immediately.

In another post, the Board stated,” Please keep in mind that Aadhaar Verification has actually been consisted of for security factors. For kids who do not have Aadhaar, the moms and dad’s, relative’s or guardian’s Aadhaar information might be utilized.”

The Board is under analysis after trainees and cybersecurity scientists reported a number of inconsistencies in its OSM website and scoring systems. Almost 4 lakh trainees are stated to have actually chosen re-evaluation this year.

Released on June 2, 2026