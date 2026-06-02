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Home Business LG inagurates 15 typical center centres throughout Ladakh to improve rural incomes

LG inagurates 15 typical center centres throughout Ladakh to improve rural incomes

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He stated the CFCs will work as shared work areas for weavers, spinners, tailors, craftsmens and females self-help groups (SHGs), offering them with access to contemporary centers for producing top quality items

By PTI

Upgraded -June 02, 2026 at 01:14 PM.[Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena 19659017]|
Leh/Jammu

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena|Picture Credit: ANI

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday devoted 15 typical center centres (CFCs )throughout the Union area to enhance micro-enterprises, produce income chances for ladies and youth within their own towns and help in reducing migration.

He stated the CFCs will work as shared work spaces for weavers, spinners, tailors, craftsmens and ladies self-help groups (SHGs), supplying them with access to modern-day centers for producing premium items.

“Inaugurated and dedicated to the people, 15 Common Facility Centres (CFCs) across Ladakh, marking a significant step towards building self-reliant villages and empowering rural communities”the L-G stated on X.

Saxena explained the effort as an action towards structure self-reliant towns, empowering rural neighborhoods and developing sustainable income sources in the remote locations.

The freshly developed centres lie at Skurbuchan, Wanla, Saspol, Chuchot, Kharu, Anlay, Koyul, Korzok, Chushul, Phobrang, Sato, Panamik, Diskit, Turtuk and Digger, he stated.

The lieutenant guv stated that the centres would promote handloom activities, regional entrepreneurship and ability advancement, while producing brand-new opportunities of self-employment in backwoods.

He stated the effort is anticipated to reinforce micro-enterprises, produce income chances for females and youth within their own towns and help in reducing migration from remote locations by developing sustainable incomes.

According to him, the CFCs have actually been imagined not simply as production systems however as centers of rural advancement, neighborhood involvement and financial empowerment.

He stated the centres would assist maintain Ladakh’s abundant handloom heritage while making it possible for regional items to gain access to larger nationwide and worldwide markets, therefore adding to the total development of the rural economy.

Released on June 2, 2026

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