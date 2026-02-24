NICMAR’s Bharat Nav-Nirmaan Challenge: Hyderabad City Round Concludes, Students Showcase Breakthrough Ideas for Built Environment

The Hyderabad City Round of the Bharat Nav-Nirmaan Challenge, NICMAR’s flagship and nationwide student innovation initiative, concluded in the City of Pearls, bringing together undergraduate engineering and architecture students to present practical solutions to real-world infrastructure challenges.

The city-round finale saw more than 20 teams participating from leading institutions across the state, with student teams showcasing projects focused on addressing India’s built environment and other infrastructure challenges. The competition forms part of a structured, multi-stage national platform designed to encourage young technical talent to engage with India’s fast-evolving Construction, Real Estate, Infrastructure and Project (CRIP) sectors.

Projects were evaluated by an industry jury comprising Dr Binaya Patnaik, CoE, NICMAR University of Construction Studies Hyderabad, Ms Anjani S Mandapaka, Director – Project Management, Arquitectonia Home Solutions Pvt. Ltd, and Ar. Nishanth, Principal Architect, Morphemy who assessed entries on innovation, feasibility, scalability and relevance to current infrastructure demands. The jury noted the strong application of technical fundamentals combined with practical implementation thinking.

Congratulating the winners of Hyderabad city-round and highlighting the importance of such challenges, Dr Tapash Kumar Ganguli, Director-General, NICMAR said, “Participating students in this round showcased bold ambition with sharp engineering mind. The solutions presented at the Hyderabad City Round showcased ideas ready to disrupt the built environment, highlighting the main objective of the Bharat Nav-Nirmaan Challenge, which is to provide such young engineering minds an exposure to real infrastructure problem statements early in their academic journey.”

The winners of the Hyderabad City Round are:

1 st – Maturi Venkata Subba Rao (Mvsr) Engineering College

– Maturi Venkata Subba Rao (Mvsr) Engineering College 2 nd – Vignan Institute of Technology and Science

– Vignan Institute of Technology and Science 3rd – Sree Chaitanya College of Engineering

These winning teams will advance to the regional round of the challenge, competing with top teams from other cities across India.

Supported by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the Bharat Nav-Nirmaan Challenge is an initiative aimed at encouraging undergraduate students to solve real-world infrastructure challenges, which has evolved into one of India’s largest student-led innovation movements focused on the built environment, with prizes worth Rs 30 lakh.