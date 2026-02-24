Modi Illva Unveils Season 3 of ‘Rockford Circle,’ India’s Premier Leadership Platform Featuring Top Entrepreneurs and Industry Pioneers 

Hosted by actor Chitrangada Singh, the new season delves into the grit and resilience of leaders from BookMyShow, Rapido, Blue Tokai, and more

Modi Illva today announced the launch of the highly anticipated third season of its flagship IP, Rockford Circle. Following two successful seasons that garnered close to 425 million views, Season 3 returns with a powerful lineup of India’s most influential founders and corporate leaders, exploring the nuances of leadership in a rapidly evolving global economy.

Over the past two seasons, Rockford Circle has carved a niche as a credible platform for long-form, candid conversations that look beyond valuations to the human stories behind India’s biggest business successes. Season 3 continues this tradition, focusing on the “inflection points” that define modern entrepreneurship, including disruption, scale, and the courage to build enduring institutions.

Returning as the host, actor Chitrangada Singh guides viewers through the personal and professional journeys of an accomplished guest list, including:

Ashish Hemrajani, Founder & CEO, BookMyShow

Aravind Sanka, Co-founder, Rapido

Shantanu & Nikhil, Founders, Shantanu & Nikhil

Saurabh Munjal, Co-Founder & CEO, Archian Foods Pvt Ltd (Lahori Zeera)

Ishendra Agarwal, Founder and CEO, GIVA

Shivam Shahi, Co-founder & COO, Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

Abhishek Modi, Managing Director, Modi Illva, said: “Rockford Circle was envisioned as a space to spotlight authentic leadership stories that often go untold. As India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem matures, there is a deep appetite for content that captures the reality of building responsibly and thinking long-term. Season 3 brings together voices that have challenged convention, and we are proud to foster this dialogue for a new generation of Indian leaders.”

Each episode of the new season offers an unfiltered look into the decisions and breakthroughs of these leaders, framing their stories through the lens of resilience and vision. Since its inception, the IP has resonated strongly with digital audiences by prioritising substance-driven storytelling over soundbites.

The Season 3 promo is now live on YouTube and Instagram. Full episodes will premiere on the Rockford Circle YouTube Channel starting 27th February 2026, with fortnightly releases continuing through May.