Red FM Riders Music Festival 2026 Delivers a Power-Packed Fusion of Music, Machines & the Riding Tribe in Delhi-NCR

Engines roared, speakers blazed, and the crowd showed up in full throttle as Red FM brought back the 4th edition of the much-loved Riders Music Festival, blending live music, motors, food, stunts and immersive experiences into one action-packed celebration. Over two electrifying days, the festival transformed the venue into a high-energy playground where music lovers, bikers, car enthusiasts and thrill seekers came together to celebrate speed, sound and shared passion.

The experience was further amplified through powerful brand-led integrations and showcases, including drifting acts by Royal Enfield, Red Bull FMX showcase, Harley-Davidson and Pulsar Stunt Show, Bajaj Chetak’s flash mob, KTM Adventure Zone, Polaris ATV action, Pro Panja League showcases and Kinetic EV display integrations.

The music lineup set the tone from the very first beat. Day 1 featured electrifying performances by Nucleya, Seedhe Maut, Bharat Chauhan and Level Six, igniting the stage with pulsating, genre-defying energy. Day 2 carried that momentum forward with powerful sets by Papon, Harsh Gujral, Chaar Diwaari and DJ Ibiza, keeping the crowd fully engaged until the final note.

Speaking after the electrifying performance, Nucleya said, “Performing at Riders Music Festival 2026 was truly electric. The energy of the crowd was unreal, raw, loud, and fully in sync with the music. What made it even more special was the unique mix of pulsating beats, roaring superbikes, and a festival atmosphere that felt alive at every moment. There was this powerful exchange between the audience, the machines, and the music – it pushed my performance to another level.”

Speaking about his performance, Papon reflected on his deep-rooted association with Delhi, sharing how every show in the capital brings back memories from different phases of his musical journey.

He further said, “Today, from the very beginning, it was wonderful. I’m a rider and a biker, so this is special, and with Red FM’s long-standing collaboration, it makes it even more special, combining biking and music. When I’m riding, I don’t listen to music; I like to hear the music of the bike – the engine, the tyres, the machine.”

Beyond the stage, the festival unfolded as a full-scale experiential playground for every kind of enthusiast. Visitors explored premium biking and car exhibits, admired custom and vintage machines. From riders revving engines at the park-in superbike zone to fans immersing themselves in adventure-led activations and interactive brand spaces, the festival continuously shifted gears, ensuring every corner offered something new to experience.

Food and discovery played an equally immersive role in shaping the festival’s atmosphere. With over 15 food and beverage brands anchoring the Grub Zone, the venue turned into a social hub where flavours, conversations, and music blended seamlessly. Flea exhibits and market stalls added a layer of local culture and discovery, while live tee customisation allowed fans to wear the festival home.

Speaking about the festival, Nisha Narayanan, COO and Director at Red FM, shared, “What makes Riders Music Festival (RMF) truly special is the sense of belonging it creates. In a city as dynamic as Delhi-NCR, it’s rare to see riders, artists, brands and fans come together purely for the joy of music, machines and the shared love of the riding tribe. This year, we embraced brand and gender neutrality, welcomed seasoned riders and first-timers alike, and saw an inspiring rise in women riders. With a conscious focus on sustainability and electric mobility, the festival reflected a more inclusive and evolving riding culture. I truly believe that when music and motor experiences intersect, they create more than just entertainment, fostering a shared pulse that allows Red FM to unite communities and define culture at scale.”

The festival was further strengthened by marquee partners including GAIL, Pulsar, Carlsberg, Harley-Davidson and HP Pay, alongside Fortis, Reliance Trends, Mankind Consumer and Bank of Maharashtra. Automotive giants like Harley-Davidson, Royal Enfield and Bajaj Auto added significant momentum to the weekend, while brands across mobility, lifestyle, finance, energy and hospitality came together to co-create immersive integrations by reinforcing Riders Music Festival as a powerful collaborative platform.