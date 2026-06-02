Hong Kong – FEHD releases 6th batch of gravidtrap indexes for Aedes albopictus in May (with images)

FEHD releases 6th batch of gravidtrap indexes for Aedes albopictus in May (with images) *****************************************************************************************

The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) today (June 1) launched the 6th batch of gravidtrap indexes and density indexes for Aedes albopictus in May, covering 19 study locations, as follows:

District Survey Area May 2026 PhaseGravidtrap Index PhaseDensity Index Central and Western Central and Admiralty 13.2 % 1.4 Southern Deep Water Bay and Repulse Bay 13.3 % 1.5 Kowloon City Kai Tak 14.9 % 1.1 Wong Tai Sin Diamond Hill and Tsz Wan Shan 18.3 % 1.0 Sha Tin Sha Tin East 20.3 % 1.2 Kwai Tsing Kwai Chung East 9.5 % 2.0 Kwai Chung West 17.8 % 1.0 Lai King 27.8% 1.5 Tsing Yi North 33.3 % 1.3 Tsuen Wan Tsuen Wan West 37.7 % 1.2 Tuen Mun Tuen Mun West 18.8% 1.3

< td colspan ="1"rowspan ="2"> District < td colspan ="1" rowspan ="2"> Survey Area < td colspan ="2" rowspan ="1" > May 2026 Location Gravidtrap Index Location Density Index Central and Western Sheung Wan and Sai Ying Pun 20.5% 1.9 Kowloon City Hung Hom and To Kwa Wan 17.2% 1.7 Kwun Tong Kowloon Bay 28.9% 1.8 Wong Tai Sin Ngau Chi Wan and San Po Kong 14.7% 1.9 Sai Kung Sai Kung Town 22.1 % 1.4 Tai Po Tai Po East 10.2 % 1.1 Tuen Mun Kwun Wat 20.5 % 1.3 Yuen Long Hung Shui Kiu and Ping Shan 14.3 % 1.3

With recommendation to the information from the previous couple of years, the gravidtrap indexes begin to increase from April or May every year. The indexes are greater from April to June. The real timing and level of the increase are impacted by elements like weather and rains. As compared to in 2015, the temperature level started to climb up previously this year and the rains in April and May increased significantly, producing beneficial conditions for mosquito development and breeding. As an outcome, the increase in gravidtrap indexes took place previously this year. Depending upon aspects like rains, the indexes might increase even more however the total pattern of gravidtrap indexes this year resembles those of previous years.

For study locations which taped indexes going beyond 10 percent, in accordance with the system carried out by the FEHD in action to the chikungunya fever (CF) circumstance (i.e. reinforcing mosquito control operate in locations with a gravidtrap index in between 10 percent and 20 percent, rather of 20 percent or above under the initial system), the FEHD is working together with appropriate departments and stakeholders to determine areas with high mosquito problems and perform extensive and targeted mosquito control steps. The FEHD has actually started 4 prosecutions versus the pertinent building and construction website specialist, estate management business and a residential or commercial property management business following the discovery of mosquito breeding at a building website, 2 public real estate estates and a personal housing estate in Central and Western District, Kwun Tong District, Sai Kung District and Tsuen Wan District. Following the discovery of stagnant water or stagnant water containers in 6 parks, 4 building and construction websites, 15 public real estate estates, 8 personal real estate estates and 4 personal properties in Central and Western District, Kowloon City District, Kwun Tong District, Wong Tai Sin District, Sai Kung District, Sha Tin District, Tai Po District, Kwai Tsing District, Tsuen Wan District and Yuen Long District, the FEHD has actually provided 37 statutory notifications to the accountable persons-in-charge, needing the clearance of such products within a defined timeframe. The FEHD, the pertinent departments and stakeholders are acting on the mosquito control work, and will likewise arrange exhibits, disperse brochures and posters, and alert domestic estates that have actually registered for the gravidtrap Rapid Alert System, recommending home management representatives and citizens to remain watchful and collaborate in taking mosquito avoidance and removal steps. In addition, the FEHD will reinforce the tracking of the gravidtrap index in the locations to examine the efficiency of the mosquito control work.

Public involvement is essential to the efficient control of mosquito issues. The FEHD attract members of the general public to continue to interact in enhancing individual mosquito control steps, consisting of:

clean their properties and look for any build-up of water inside the facilities;

eliminate all unneeded water collections and get rid of the sources;

check home products (those put in outside and open locations in specific), such as refuse containers, vases, a/c unit drip trays, and laundry racks to avoid stagnant water;

modification water in flower vases and scrub their inner surface areas completely, and eliminate water in dishes under potted plants a minimum of as soon as a week;

appropriately cover all containers that hold water to avoid mosquitoes from accessing the water;

effectively deal with posts that can include water, such as non reusable meal boxes and empty cans; and

scrub drains pipes and surface area drains with alkaline cleaning agent a minimum of when a week to get rid of any mosquito eggs.

Beginning in August 2025, following the conclusion of the security of specific study locations, and when the current gravidtrap index and the density index are offered, the FEHD has actually been sharing appropriate details through news release, its site and social networks. It intends to enable members of the general public to rapidly comprehend the mosquito invasion circumstance and enhance mosquito control efforts, thus minimizing the danger of CF transmission.

Following suggestions from the World Health Organization and considering the regional scenario in Hong Kong, the FEHD establishes gravidtraps in districts where mosquito-borne illness have actually been tape-recorded in the past, in addition to in largely inhabited locations such as real estate estates, health centers and schools to keep an eye on the breeding and circulation of Aedes albopictus mosquitoes, which can send CF and dengue fever. At present, the FEHD has actually established gravidtraps in 62 study locations of the neighborhood, with a monitoring duration of 2 weeks. Throughout the monitoring duration, the FEHD will gather the gravidtraps when a week. After the very first week of security, the FEHD will right away analyze the glue boards inside the recovered gravidtraps for the existence of adult Aedine mosquitoes to put together the Gravidtrap Index (First Phase) and Density Index (First Phase). At the end of the 2nd week of security, the FEHD will immediately examine the glue boards for the existence of adult Aedine mosquitoes. Information from the 2 weeks of monitoring will be integrated to acquire the Area Gravidtrap Index and the Area Density Index. The gravidtrap and density indexes for Aedes albopictus in various study locations, in addition to details on mosquito avoidance and control steps, are readily available on the department’s website (www.fehd.gov.hk/english/pestcontrol/dengue_fever/Dengue_Fever_Gravidtrap_Index_Update.html#).