Hong Kong – Fatal traffic accident in Kwai Chung

Fatal traffic accident in Kwai Chung ************************************



Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident happened in Kwai Chung yesterday (June 1), in which a man died.

Police received a report at 2.50pm yesterday that a bus driven by a 60-year-old man was travelling along Tung Chi Street, turning right towards Shek Yam Road. When approaching 116 Shek Yam Road, it reportedly knocked down the 60-year-old man who was riding a bicycle.

The 60-year-old male cyclist was trapped under the bus and rescued by firemen. Sustaining multiple injuries, he was rushed to Yan Chai Hospital in unconscious state and later transferred to Princess Margaret Hospital. He was certified dead at 6.08pm on the same day.

The bus driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing death and is being detained for enquiries.



Investigation by the Special Investigation Team 1 of Traffic, New Territories South is under way.



Anyone who witnessed the accident or has any information to offer is urged to contact the investigating officers. The contact number is 3661 1346.