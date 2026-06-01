Hong Kong Customs takes believed marijuana buds at airport (with picture) *************************************************************************

Hong Kong Customs today (May 31) discovered a drug trafficking case including luggage concealment at Hong Kong International Airport and took about 5 kgs of presumed marijuana buds with an approximated market price of about $0.9 million.

A 31-year-old male guest got here in Hong Kong from Koh Samui, Thailand, today. Throughout custom-mades clearance, Customs officers discovered the batch of thought marijuana buds hidden in treat product packaging inside his carry-on luggage. The guy was consequently jailed.

An examination is continuous.

Customizeds will continue to step up enforcement versus drug trafficking activities through intelligence analysis. The department likewise advises members of the general public to remain alert and not to take part in drug trafficking activities for financial return. They need to decline working with or delegation from another celebration to bring regulated products into and out of Hong Kong. They are likewise advised not to bring unidentified products for other individuals.

Customizeds will continue to use a threat evaluation technique and concentrate on picking travelers from high-risk areas for clearance to fight multinational drug trafficking activities.

Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking in an unsafe drug is a severe offense. The optimum charge upon conviction is a fine of $5 million and life jail time.

Members of the general public might report any thought drug trafficking activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 182 8080 or its devoted crime-reporting e-mail account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk) or online type (eform.cefs.gov.hk/ form/ced002).