Hong Kong – Civil Aid Service Cadet Corps Presentation Ceremony 2026 held (with images)

Civil Aid Service Cadet Corps Presentation Ceremony 2026 held (with pictures) ***************************************************************************

The Civil Aid Service (CAS) Cadet Corps held the Cadet Corps Presentation Ceremony 2026 today (May 31) at the Lecture Hall of the Hong Kong Science Museum. The event was officiated by the Director of Government Logistics, Mrs Vicki Kwok. She provided awards to cadets in acknowledgment of their accomplishments and contributions.

Speaking at the event, Mrs Kwok stated that the CAS has actually constantly maintained its goal of serving the neighborhood, taking on essential objective of supplying public security, emergency situation reactions, mountain search and saves, wildfire assistance, and assistance throughout significant events. At the very same time, it has actually constantly put terrific value on youth advancement. The CAS Cadet Corps functions as an outstanding platform for handing down the spirit of generous service and cultivating youth qualities. Through abundant and strong training, and varied and advantageous activities, it cultivates management abilities, a sense of duty, team effort, and favorable civic virtues, assisting youths to develop favorable worths from a young age and desire end up being pillars of society who take on obligations and return to the neighborhood.

She stated that over the last few years, the Cadet Corps has actually constantly improved the material of its activities and widened the measurements of its advancement, integrating varied material such as science and innovation experiences, patriotic education, discipline training, and volunteer services to assist members to enhance their general quality, deepen their understanding of individuals’s income in society and the nation’s advancement, while widening their horizons to lay a strong structure for their development.

At the event, about 300 cadets existed with the following awards:

Hong Kong Award for Young People Silver and Bronze Awards

Hong Kong Award for Young People Green Bird Action Award

Grantham Uniformed Youth Groups Outstanding Service Award

CAS Outstanding Service Award

CAS Outstanding Cadet Certificates

CAS Commander’s Commendation Certificates

CAS Senior Cadet Leader consultations

The event commemorated the cadets’ accomplishments in training and service, declaring the CAS’s objective to motivate youth involvement in wholesome activities and to support the next generation of patriots who will add to the nation and Hong Kong.

Recruitment of CAS cadets is open for application throughout the year. Recruitment information and application are offered on the CAS site (www.cas.gov.hk/eng/org/cadet_corps.html).