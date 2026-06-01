Hong Kong – Correctional officers stop attack on remand individuals in custody

Correctional officers stop attack on remand individuals in custody ***************************************************************

Correctional officers stopped 10 remand individuals in custody from attacking another 2 remand individuals in custody at Pik Uk Correctional Institution today (May 31).

At 1.13 pm today, 10 male remand individuals in custody, aged in between 17 and 20, assaulted 2 19-year-old male remand individuals in custody inside a dining hall. Officers at the scene right away stopped the enemies and required support.

Throughout the event, a victim sustained injuries to his head and hand. After assessment and treatment by an organization Medical Officer, he was described a public health center for more treatment. Another victim did not sustain any injuries. 2 assaulters sustained injuries to their knee and foot respectively. They did not require to be sent out to a public health center after getting medical exam and treatment by the organization Medical Officer. The other attackers did not sustain any injuries.

The case has actually been reported to the Police for examination.

The twelve individuals in custody were respectively remanded for the offenses of manufacture of a harmful drug, trafficking in an unsafe drug, belongings of an unsafe drug, theft and injuring with intent.